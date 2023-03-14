Boys’ soccer Top 10: Defending Class 6 champion Langley leads the way

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The weather might not ring of spring just yet, but the soccer season in Northern Virginia kicks off this week. For most teams across the area, it’s a time of possibility and hope. For the Langley Saxons, the one local program that took home a state championship last spring, the vibe is different. Every defending champion handles that following season differently, and Coach Bo Amato — who also won it all with Langley in 2015 and 2017 — knows it can bring a unique set of emotions.

“It can be positive and negative,” Amato said. “Sometimes it means they think they’re better than they are. But on the positive side, they’ve smelt it, they’ve seen it, they’ve touched it — they’ve realized that a championship is possible.”

Langley will be relying on a new cast this spring, as it returns just two starters from last year’s squad and has already faced injury issues.

“Other kids are going to get a chance to play, and that can be a really good thing in the long run,” Amato said.

The Saxons lead our first rankings, followed closely by a pack of Class 6 contenders, including Washington-Liberty and Osbourn. Riverside and Meridian, two programs that came up just short of state championships last spring, also feature in the top five.

1. Langley (18-2-1)

First-team All-Met selection Aidan Connolly is one of the few returning starters for the defending Class 6 champions.

2. Washington-Liberty (16-1-1)

Coach Jimmy Carrasquillo’s squad spent much of last season as the Class 6 team to beat. A consistent winner, the Generals are likely to be a tough opponent again this spring.

3. Osbourn (17-1-4)

First-team All-Met Cooper Noseworthy leads an Eagles team that had a breakout season last spring.

4. Riverside (15-7-0)

The Rams turned it on at the end of last season, piecing together a surprising run to the Class 5 championship.

5. Meridian (18-2-1)

The Mustangs, Class 3 finalists last season, will be without longtime coach Frank Spinello, who retired at the end of last season.

6. Yorktown (16-3-2)

Last season, the Patriots carried an undefeated record into May. This year, they’ll have to adjust to life without All-Met Player of the Year Tristan Kickbush, who now plays at the University of Mary Washington.

7. Lewis (14-4-1)

Coach John Millward’s program has been a Northern Virginia contender in recent years, making it to the Class 5 championship in 2021 and the Class 6 quarterfinals last season.

8. Briar Woods (14-3-3)

In its first season under Coach Gabriel Ascunce, the Falcons advanced to the Class 5 quarterfinals last year.

9. Gar-Field (14-3-2)

The Red Wolves, coming off a strong 2022 campaign, are expected to be another Prince William County contender.

10. McLean (9-10-1)

The Highlanders, Cinderellas of last postseason, were one overtime goal away from a Class 6 championship appearance.

On the bubble: Alexandria City, Loudoun Valley, Osbourn Park, Tuscarora, W.T. Woodson

