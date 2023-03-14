Nationals’ Cade Cavalli leaves spring training start with elbow issue

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Right-hander Cade Cavalli exited the Washington Nationals’ spring training matchup with the New York Mets on Tuesday after “feeling something behind his throwing elbow,” Manager Dave Martinez said. Cavalli is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the third inning of the Nationals’ 3-0 win, Cavalli threw a pitch that sailed well above the strike zone, then shook his arm before walking behind the mound and bending over. Head athletic trainer Paul Lessard and Martinez came out to check on him. Cavalli asked Martinez if he could throw another pitch, but Martinez said no and Cavalli walked off with Lessard.

“When you start seeing a pitcher kind of shake his hand, I always say we got to go out there and take him out,” Martinez said. “I said, ‘We’ll get you checked out and we’ll see what’s going on and get you back out as soon as you can.’ ”

Cavalli was not made available to speak with reporters.

The 24-year-old, who made his major league debut in August, was expected to be part of the Nationals’ rotation this season. A first-round pick in the 2020 draft, Cavalli rose quickly through the minor leagues. In 2021, his first professional season, he moved from high Class A Wilmington to Class AAA Rochester.

Last season, he debuted Aug. 26 against the Cincinnati Reds. He allowed seven runs in 4⅓ innings, then was placed on the injured list a few days later with shoulder inflammation. But Cavalli entered spring training with no limitations and looked primed for his first full season in the majors.

“I’m in the mind-set where I just kind of forgot about it,” he said on the first day of camp. “I strengthened, I did everything I could in preparation to go attack this spring, and that’s where my head’s at.”

Cavalli appeared twice in relief to open spring training before making his first start Thursday in a World Baseball Classic exhibition against Israel. He looked sharp before leaving Tuesday’s game, throwing 31 of 43 pitches for strikes and allowing just one base runner, on a walk. Martinez said his outing provided a glimpse of what he could be.

“He looked unbelievable,” Martinez said. “I was pumped up, excited. He was throwing the ball really well. So, hopefully, we’ll get him checked out tomorrow and hopefully it’s something minor and then we’ll go from there.”

If Cavalli’s health is in question, Washington could look internally for another starter. Cory Abbott, Joan Adon and Paolo Espino — all on the 40-man roster — made starts last season. Martinez said the team could look at Jake Irvin, who was optioned to Rochester earlier Tuesday. Chad Kuhl is in camp as a nonroster invite, and finding another arm in free agency is always an option.

Opening Day is March 30 against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park.

“He means a lot,” catcher Keibert Ruiz said of Cavalli. “He’s part of the future of this team. I feel bad for what happened today, and I hope everything is fine.”

