12 Florida Gulf Coast

Chance to reach Sweet 16: 26.5 percent

Historical chance for a No. 12 seed to reach the Sweet 16: 3.1 percent

Consisting almost exclusively of shots within 10 feet of the rim and three-pointers, the Florida Gulf Coast shot chart this season is an analytics aficionado’s dream. The Eagles’ five-out offense led Division I in three-point rate for a fourth consecutive year, with over 47 percent of their scoring attempts coming from beyond the arc. They attempted 26 midrange jumpers all season, per CBB Analytics; Iowa’s Caitlin Clark alone put up 110 such shots. Optimal shot selection is one thing, but actually knocking down those shots is another. Coach Karl Smesko’s squad did both, ranking second in both points per scoring attempt (1.18) and effective field goal percentage (57.6 percent). It all resulted in a 32-3 record and a sixth straight Atlantic Sun conference tournament championship.

But will it add up to a Cinderella run, starting against No. 5 seed Washington State? The Eagles pulled off a first-round upset against Virginia Tech (another No. 5 seed) last March and, despite the loss of two-time Her Hoop Stats Becky Hammon Award winner Kierstan Bell, are arguably an improved team. They’ve seen upticks in several metrics, including scoring margin per 100 possessions.

