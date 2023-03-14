Girls’ soccer Top 10: Three defending champs lead spring’s first rankings

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A few weeks ago, Broad Run Coach Lauren Brewer arrived at the first day of girls’ soccer tryouts and noticed something different: There were more people. More girls were interested in playing for the team this spring, likely related to the Spartans’ Class 4 championship win last year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That kind of excitement and turnout are ripple effects from a program-changing accomplishment. The Spartans are one of three local programs preparing for this new season in the afterglow of a state title, joining Yorktown and Briar Woods.

“Sure, you feel a little bit of pressure after something like that,” Brewer said. “But we’re mostly excited to get into this season.”

Broad Run returns five starters, and Brewer said the team added quality depth from the junior varsity team and its freshman class. The new group got a good test early in this preseason, as they faced Yorktown in their first scrimmage.

“That was our third day being a team,” Brewer said. “A tough third day, but it was just nice to play someone outside of our area.”

The Patriots won that match, and they are expected to win many more this season. The defending Class 6 champions lead our first rankings.

(Records from last season)

1. Yorktown (22-1-1)

The Patriots’ Class 6 title last year was its second in three seasons.

2. Colgan (16-2-1)

The Sharks, loaded with experienced talent, might be the area’s buzziest team heading into the season.

3. South County (21-1-1)

The Stallions have been one of the area’s strongest programs in recent years, winning a title in 2021 and carrying an undefeated record to the state semifinals last season.

4. Briar Woods (20-0-2)

The Falcons lost All-Met Player of the Year Taylor Price to graduation but are still expected to mount a strong title defense.

5. Patriot (15-5-3)

The Prince William County power lost to eventual champion Yorktown in last year’s Class 6 semifinals.

6. Broad Run (19-4-0)

The Spartans will look to build on last year’s Class 4 title.

7. Tuscarora (19-4-0)

Senior Ava Marvin, a second-team All-Met selection, returns to lead a Huskies program that consistently gets results in Loudoun County.

8. Battlefield (15-5-0)

Coach Kevin Hilton’s team graduated 15 seniors last spring, so the Bobcats will turn to a youthful group to sustain the program’s culture of success.

9. Champe (15-4-1)

The Knights face a new, loftier set of expectations after winning 15 matches last season.

10. Fairfax (16-4-1)

The Lions rode a high-powered offense through a breakout campaign last spring.

On the bubble: Independence, Loudoun County, Madison, Oakton, Stone Bridge

