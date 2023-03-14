Commanders fire offensive line coach John Matsko

Washington Commanders Coach Ron Rivera met with offensive line coach John Matsko on Tuesday and informed him the team would be moving in a different direction at the position, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The timing of the decision is curious. Earlier in the offseason, four people with knowledge of the team’s plans said they believed Matsko might retire — or the Commanders might move in a different direction with the offensive line coach job once Bieniemy took over the offense. Two weeks ago, at the NFL scouting combine, the team used at least 19 of its 45 formal interviews on offensive linemen — a focal point of this offseason — and Matsko led many of those meetings. On Monday, the first day of legal tampering in free agency, the team agreed to deals with linemen Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates, according to multiple people familiar with the negotiations.