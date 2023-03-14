Video of Michael Irvin Super Bowl incident is released as case is moved

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin moved his $100 million lawsuit against Marriott International from a federal court in Texas to a state court in Arizona, and his legal team released surveillance video of the incident in which he allegedly made advances toward a hotel employee during Super Bowl week, causing him to be removed from NFL Network and ESPN telecasts.

Irvin claimed defamation and tortious interference in a business relationship in the lawsuit, which stems from the Feb. 5 incident at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown, and his lawyers filed paperwork Monday for dismissal of the suit from federal court in Texas, where Irvin lives. Irvin’s attorney Levi McCathern said the case was immediately refiled in Arizona because there is now more information on the incident and the parties involved.

In a news conference Tuesday in Dallas, McCathern showed the video of the incident that he and Irvin say shows his innocence. Irvin, in brief comments to reporters, denied a claim by the alleged victim that he had sexually harassed her. “I don’t speak like that. I’ve never spoken like that,” he said.

In showing the video, which had no audio, McCathern said the incident is a case of “cancel culture,” and Irvin said the conversation with the employee was about football and the shows he appears on. “I’m so thankful for this video,” he said. “Without it, I just don’t know where this would have gone.” Asked what he hopes the video shows, he replied: “I hope it shows what it shows — the truth. Just the truth.”

The former wide receiver also proclaimed his innocence last week, saying in a news conference that the incident reminded him of “a time where a White woman would accuse a Black man of something, and they would take a bunch of guys that were above the law, run in a barn, put a rope around his foot and drag him through the mud and hang him by a tree.”

Marriott strongly refuted Irvin’s and McCathern’s original description of the footage in a court filing late last week. “Irvin’s counsel provided a self-serving, inaccurate summary of the video footage Marriott produced, including his claim that the footage proves Irvin did nothing wrong, and then turned the microphone over to Irvin to make racially charged statements,” Marriott said in a Friday filing in which it detailed the accusation (via the Dallas Morning News).

Marriott’s filing said Irvin “appeared to be visibly intoxicated” when he flagged down the hotel employee and shook her hand, saying she was attractive and asking if she watched football. He told her to “look him up on the internet sometime,” and she stepped back during the exchange.

Irvin then allegedly made a sexually charged remark, according to the filing, asking the employee a graphic question about her sexual history with Black men. “The victim reportedly said the comments were inappropriate and that she didn’t want to discuss it further,” the filing read. “Irvin then reportedly tried to grab her hand again and said he was ‘sorry if he brought up bad memories’ for her.”

The employee reportedly tried to back away as Irvin continued moving toward her and two hotel employees began moving toward them, noticing her discomfort. Irvin reportedly then said “security” had noticed him and extended his hand for another handshake, which she returned, “wanting the interaction to end.”

Irvin reportedly told her he would find her sometime that week when she was working and, as she was walking away, said to another hotel employee, “she bad, she bad,” and “I want to hit that,” the filing added.

According to the filing, the alleged victim told her manager of the incident the next day and “expressed concern that she would have to continue to see Irvin that week.” She handwrote a summary of her conversation with Irvin, and the hotel’s director of operations interviewed her.

McCathern, whose website says he also is primary trial counsel for the Dallas Cowboys, “the Jerry Jones Family and their related entities,” called the details from Marriott “total hogwash” in a statement to the Morning News last week before the public release of the video. “Marriott’s recently-created account goes against all the eyewitnesses and Michael’s own testimony as well as common sense. … There is no sexual assault. The fact Marriott is taking the position that it is is an insult to all of the true female victims out there.”

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant said Marriott “blatantly” violated his order to give Irvin unredacted video of the incident, effectively allowing Irvin to release it to the public as a penalty.

