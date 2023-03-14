Biathlon great Marte Olsbu Roeiseland retires

OSLO, Norway — Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, who made history with five medals in biathlon at the Winter Olympics last year, announced her retirement on Tuesday.
She also won two silver medals at the 2018 Olympics and completed a historic clean sweep at the 2020 world championships as the first biathlete with medals in all seven events.
The International Biathlon Union said 32-year-old Olsbu Roiseland would retire after her home World Cup this week in Holmenkollen, Norway.
