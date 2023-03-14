Softball Top 10: Defending champion Madison back on top to begin year

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Madison Coach Jim Adkins peers into his dugout at the start of the softball season, he’ll see plenty of familiar faces. The Warhawks return 14 players from last year’s Virginia Class 6 state championship-winning team. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We love the team we had last year; we have a great group returning,” Adkins said. “They all chose to return, even the players that got less playing time.”

Senior Katrina Swan, who hit the go-ahead home run in the Class 6 title game against Cosby, is one of those returners. So is senior Princeton commit Graciela Dominguez, whom multiple opposing coaches named as one of the top talents in the Virginia area.

“We like our team, we’re very excited about it,” Adkins said. “We understand there’s a lot of great teams out there that we’ll have to compete with, and that’s why we sort of lace ‘em up and get after it.”

Advertisement

Not all teams are as fortunate as Madison in terms of returning experience. Some typical powers are dealing with roster overhauls and will have to reinvent themselves this spring.

Here are The Post’s first rankings of the season.

(Records from last season)

1. Madison (16-1)

The Warhawks start their quest for their second consecutive state title against Langley on Wednesday.

2. O’Connell (21-1)

3. Sherwood (18-2)

The Warriors are fresh off of a Maryland 4A state championship, the fifth title under 2022 All-Met Coach of the Year Ashley Barber-Strunk. The Warriors open against Churchill, one of just two teams to beat them last year.

Advertisement

4. Damascus (22-1)

Pitcher Isabella DiGiandomenico will look to expand on a 125-strikeout junior season for the Swarmin’ Hornets in 2022. Damascus lost just one game last season, in the Maryland 3A state semifinals to Linganore.

5. Maret (15-2)

In addition to being a Northwestern soccer commit, CJ Roy is one of the most feared pitchers in the D.C. area.

6. Potomac School (19-2)

The defending Independent School League champion should be strong despite having graduated first-team All-Met shortstop Eva Butler and second-team utility player Yanna Bravewolf.

7. Tuscarora (24-1)

Louisville commit Lindsey Mullen is back for a Huskies squad looking to avenge its Class 4 state title loss, the only defeat in an otherwise flawless 2022 season.

8. Reservoir (16-1)

Maggie Frisvold and Courtney Johnson, both UMBC commits, will have one more try at a state championship out of Howard County.

9. Woodgrove (24-3)

Virginia Tech commit Michelle Chatfield and the Wolverines will look to defend their region title crown.

10. Chesapeake (18-2)

The reigning Anne Arundel County champion will open with a matchup against Old Mill.

On the bubble: Battlefield, Briar Woods, Jackson-Reed, Loudoun Valley, McLean, Severna Park, Stone Bridge

GiftOutline Gift Article