Wizards take a closer look at Johnny Davis while routing the woeful Pistons

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. sensed an opportunity early in the Washington Wizards’ 117-97 blowout of the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. Washington was up 14 points in the first quarter against a Detroit team with an injury report longer than a CVS receipt. Unseld’s starters had to be feeling the effects of a four-games-in-five-days stretch earlier in the month. And Johnny Davis needed minutes, for the sake of his confidence and his game.

Unseld took advantage of the opportunity and sent the lottery pick into the game with 3:12 left in the opening quarter, and Davis made the most of it.

The rookie guard, who has spent the bulk of the season with the G League’s Capital City Go-Go after the Wizards drafted him 10th overall in June, quickly hit a jumper, had a nice layup underneath and scored another driving layup in his first few minutes on the court.

He finished with 11 points (on 5-for-11 shooting) and added five rebounds in 19 minutes, all season highs, while looking far more comfortable than he has in garbage-time minutes. Davis entered Tuesday averaging 1.1 points in 4.9 minutes across 14 games.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards (32-37) with a cathartic 36 points, one off his season high, a game after Washington’s subpar offensive outing Sunday in Philadelphia. He added seven assists and six rebounds as Washington snapped a three-game skid.

Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals. Corey Kispert, starting in place of Kyle Kuzma (knee), added 16 points.

Killian Hayes paced shorthanded Detroit (16-54) with 18 points.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Wizards’ win:

Kuzma sits

Kuzma sat with right knee soreness and is day-to-day. Unseld credited the issue to hard contact Kuzma had taken in the previous two games — he ran hard into a stanchion Sunday in Philadelphia, after which he said he felt significant pain in his lung.

Detroit had eight players on its injury report, including long-term stalwarts Cade Cunningham (leg) and Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles’) as well as recent additions Jaden Ivey (coronavirus protocols) and Marvin Bagley III (ankle).

Few three-pointers

The Wizards trounced the Pistons while shooting just 7 for 32 (21.9 percent) from the three-point line. That tied for their third-worst three-point shooting percentage of the season. They shot 51.8 percent from the field overall and were a perfect 22 for 22 from the free throw line.

