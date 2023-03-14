NCAA women's tournament The perfect NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket (Illustration by Artur Galocha/The Washington Post) (Illustration by Artur Galocha/The Washington Post)

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament — just like the men’s version — has a 68-team field, featuring 32 conference champions and 36 at-large teams. As in the men’s tournament, the last four at-large teams and teams seeded 65 through 68 will compete in First Four games, whose winners advance to the 64-team first round. But compared to the men’s tournament, the women’s version tends to be a bit chalkier — meaning we don’t see as many early round upsets, nor as many unexpected national champions.

Advertisement

That presents a few wrinkles if you’re entering a women’s bracket pool. Still, we’ve again incorporated some of the same strategies that have long powered our Perfect Bracket for the men’s tournament to design a similarly perfect bracket for the women’s tournament — one that is guaranteed* to win you your pool.

(*As we annually note with the men’s breakdown, this is more of a Paul the Psychic Octopus guarantee than a Mark Messier guarantee.)

To start, it’s worth noting that defending champions South Carolina appears to be a worthy favorite. After adjusting for strength of schedule, the Gamecocks are an astonishing 42.1 net points per 100 possessions better than an average team. The difference between them and the No. 2 team in this metric, LSU (35.6), is the same as the difference between LSU and Texas, a team ranked 13th (22.1). The top overall seed hasn’t lost a game in more than a year, and is now six games away from a perfect season. South Carolina is so strong that some oddsmakers are offering national wagers on the Gamecocks vs. the field — and the Gamecocks are favored. It’s an interesting proposition, and it makes sense to bet South Carolina if you can find a price of -150 or better, meaning a wager of $150 would win $100. Conversely, if you can get +150 odds on the field (wager $100 to win $150) that, too, is decent value.

In any case, no one would fault you for picking South Carolina to win back-to-back titles, even if that goes against our usual advice to fade the favorite. If you do back South Carolina, however, you will need to find value elsewhere in the bracket to differentiate your entry. And we won’t be taking too many leaps of faith on lower-seeded teams; since 1994, the year it expanded to 64 teams, the women’s tournament has seen an average of eight upsets per year (with upsets defined by a difference of at least two seed lines). That’s about four fewer upsets per year than in the men’s tournament.

Back to the brackets. If you’re looking for an upset candidate in the first round, you probably shouldn’t pick any team lower than a No. 12 seed. Teams seeded 13, 14, 15 and 16 have combined for 11 wins in 448 games since 1994. Also, no team seeded worse than No. 3 has won the women’s tournament in almost three decades, and no team seeded 10th or lower has ever advanced to the Final Four. Last year, No. 10 Creighton made it to the Elite Eight but was bounced by South Carolina en route to its title. In other words, it makes sense to advance mostly favorites in your bracket. We will, however, take some calculated risks using advanced metrics from Her Hoops Stats.

Advertisement

That site produces offensive and defensive ratings much like Ken Pomeroy does for men’s college basketball. These figures can then be turned into win probabilities, giving us the most likely winner for every game. That can then be compared to how many public brackets (at ESPN) are advancing a particular team, giving us an indication as to which squads are undervalued or overvalued relative to the market.

Below is a region-by-region breakdown of this year’s Perfect Bracket, sprinkled with occasional upsets and two obvious tournament finalists that could still provide value on your bracket.

Greenville 1

The first decision you need to make: Are you in fact picking No. 1 South Carolina to be your tournament champion. If so, you need to differentiate your bracket elsewhere, and possibly significantly, since the Gamecocks will be a very popular choice (46.5 percent of brackets submitted to ESPN as of Tuesday afternoon had South Carolina winning it all). With those numbers, merely identifying the correct title winner — assuming it isn’t South Carolina — could be enough to carry your bracket to contention. That’s the direction this year’s Perfect Bracket will take, penciling in South Carolina to the title game but not as the eventual champion.

The rest of this bracket won’t include many surprises, with the exception of No. 5 Oklahoma advancing to the Sweet 16 rather than fourth-seeded UCLA. The Sooners have an efficient half-court offense (89th percentile, per Synergy Sports) with some of the best spot-up shooters in the game. Nevaeh Tot is shooting 37 percent from behind the arc, Taylor Robertson’s effective field goal rate (64 percent) is among the highest in the country and Ana Llanusa has a solid no-dribble jumper that is producing more points than expected even when she is guarded.

Greenville 2

No. 1 Indiana is a serious contender — and a logical alternative to South Carolina to win the national title. The Hoosiers rank third in the Her Hoop Stats ratings — which adjust net points per 100 possessions for strength of schedule — and their path to the title game isn’t difficult. Still, they are a top seed and a popular pick — the second most popular Final Four selection at ESPN — so we will take some other calculated risks in this part of the bracket.

To start: Take No. 11 UNLV at the expense of No. 6 Michigan. The difference between Michigan and UNLV in the above-mentioned net rating is negligible (25.3 vs. 23.4), making this a low-risk value play. We will also advance No. 5 Washington State over fourth-seeded Villanova in the round of 32. Cougars guard Charlisse Leger-Walker is a gifted offensive player (24.1 player efficiency rating, 93rd percentile) and has already shown she can lead her team to upset wins. Washington State was the seventh seed in the Pac-12 Tournament, the lowest seed to make it to the title game, and the Cougars knocked off UCLA to win their first Pac-12 championship, with Leger-Walker named the most outstanding player.

Seattle 3

Let’s be bold and discount No. 1 Virginia Tech. The Hokies’ Her Hoop Stats Rating and NET rating are the lowest of the No. 1 seeds, and they have a tough draw with No. 9 South Dakota State looming in the second round. The Summit League regular season and tournament champion is dangerous and tested, despite the weakness of its conference. The Jackrabbits defeated Louisville when they were ranked 10th in the country — South Dakota State’s first win over a top-10 team — and also toppled Kansas State when it was ranked 24th. South Dakota State also beat Mississippi State, another major conference team in the tournament field. One of South Dakota State’s five losses was to top-seeded South Carolina, and another was to UCLA, a No. 4 seed.

The Jackrabbits have one of the best half-court offenses in the country (1.03 points per possession per Synergy Sports) and scored 0.15 points per possessions more than you would have expected this season based on the quality of shot attempts they create.

Advertisement

Still, to take down Virginia Tech, we want to focus on No. 5 Iowa State. The Cyclones are very efficient on offense, whether in transition, in the post or in the pick-and-roll. Senior Ashley Joens averaged 26.7 points and 11 rebounds in Iowa State’s wins over Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12 tournament — all NCAA tournament teams. Morgan Kane, a 6-foot-3 center, is back to being a starter after Stephanie Soares suffered a season-ending ACL injury in January. Since the promotion, Kane has averaged 1.1 points per possession with 4.5 rebounds per game; she had a double-double in just 21 minutes against Baylor in the Big 12 quarterfinals.

Seattle 4

Let’s take another leap of faith here and send No. 1 Stanford home in the round of 32. Bold? Yes, but that’s what a winning bracket in a very large pool requires. (In a smaller pool, it’s fine to take fewer risks.) No. 9 Gonzaga is the team that pulls off the upset in the Perfect Bracket. The Bulldogs are very good in transition, scoring more than a point per possession (86th percentile per Synergy Sports). Stanford, meanwhile, is poor at defending transition plays, allowing almost a point per possession (14th percentile). It’s a small edge that could pay off handsomely if Gonzaga can shock the Cardinal, which has advanced to two straight Final Fours. The alternative is advancing Stanford and trying to find value in another part of the bracket, but there aren’t many such opportunities. This one high-value play in the early rounds could set your bracket apart, while picks like Iowa State and Texas (see below) provide opportunities to make back ground if Stanford prevails.

One other early upset to consider is No. 11 Middle Tennessee State over No. 6 Colorado. Middle Tennessee earned the 17th highest Her Hoop Stats rating this season, while Colorado is just 35th. In other words, Middle Tennessee — which spent five weeks in the AP top 25 — was almost six points per 100 possessions better than Colorado after adjusting for strength of schedule.

Finally, No. 4 Texas gives us a high seed with high upside. The 13th best team this season, per Her Hoop Stats, the Longhorns rely heavily on defense, allowing 77.7 points per 100 possessions after adjusting for the competition faced. Texas also grabbed 41 percent of its misses for second-chance opportunities, the fifth-highest rate in the country. And while the Longhorns lost to Iowa State in the Big 12 final, they had won 12 of 14 before that game.

Advertisement

Final Four and beyond

Our Final Four is chalky enough to withstand criticism — thanks to favorites South Carolina and Indiana — and bold enough to put us in contention for the top prize in virtually any pool, if Texas and/or Iowa State come through. And while an Indiana-South Carolina final is a common pick, having the Hoosiers come out on top is not. (Fewer than 7 percent of brackets at ESPN have Indiana winning the title.) This Final Four is definitely unconventional, but that’s a feature, not a bug. We’re assuming the Perfect Bracket is competing in a large pool, and we want a distinctive bracket that can also stand up to analytical scrutiny. This one does.

Not convinced? Let’s look at our Final Four teams in a vacuum, outside of the bracket. We are saying the first, third, eighth and 13th best teams in women’s hoops, per a reputable analytical source, are going to be the last four teams remaining. We are also looking to back the third-best team over the top team in the national title game. It sounds solid to me — and it has the makings of a perfect bracket.

GiftOutline Gift Article