Gio Reyna among 13 World Cup players named to USMNT squad

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Reyna, a 20-year-old attacker, was among 13 players from the 2022 World Cup squad named to a 24-man roster for two Concacaf Nations League matches.

“The situation during the World Cup was handled as a group, there was a positive response from the player, and we all moved forward,” Hudson said in a statement. “Clearly it became a bit more complex in the months since the World Cup, but as far as we’re concerned, Gio is a part of our program.”

Hudson was scheduled to answer reporters’ questions later Wednesday.

Advertisement

Just before the World Cup started in November, then-coach Gregg Berhalter and his staff grew concerned about Reyna’s effort and performance in training and a scrimmage. Berhalter considered sending Reyna home. Reyna apologized to his teammates.

He ended up playing in just two of four matches and didn’t start either. It led to a falling-out between the Reyna and Berhalter families, who had been close for decades. In retaliation, Danielle Reyna tipped off the U.S. Soccer Federation to a domestic violence incident in Gregg Berhalter’s past.

The findings of an investigation into the matter were released Monday, exposing additional details from the controversy. Berhalter’s contract expired Dec. 31; the USSF says he remains a candidate for the job heading toward the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Advertisement

A big part of the U.S. youth movement is the oft-injured Reyna, who plays for Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga. When healthy, Reyna has shown world-class skills and the ability to change games.

“He’s a good guy and a top talent and he is evaluated like any other player,” Hudson said. “We made the roster decisions based on what gives the team the best opportunity to win these games, and we brought him in because we think he can help us do that.”

The U.S. team (1-0-1 in Nations League group play) will gather in Orlando on Monday before matches at Grenada (0-2-1) on March 24 and against El Salvador (1-0-2) on March 27 in Florida. The winner of the group will advance to the semifinals in early June and the top two will secure a place in the Concacaf Gold Cup this summer.

Half the World Cup squad was summoned, including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Matt Turner. Captain Tyler Adams, who plays for Leeds United, was not called in because of a hamstring injury, according to the Premier League team.

📰 Tyler Adams sustains hamstring injury in training and will not join up with @USMNT for international duty — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 15, 2023

Three of the World Cup roster cuts were invited: goalkeeper Zack Steffen, defender Mark McKenzie and forward Ricardo Pepi, who has 10 goals in 22 matches across all competitions for Dutch side Groningen.

Two players from the winter training camp in California — in which the top European-based players weren’t available — will return: midfielder Alan Soñora and forward Alex Zendejas, a dual national who this week chose the U.S. program over Mexico’s.

Advertisement

Because MLS is not pausing the season during this international window, just one player was selected: Atlanta center back Miles Robinson, who was on track to make the World Cup squad until rupturing an Achilles’ tendon last May.

Striker Daryl Dike, who wasn’t considered for the World Cup squad because of injuries, will reenter the mix for the first time since summer 2021. He has scored six goals in 18 matches for West Brom, an English second-flight club.

English-based center back Auston Trusty, 24, and Dutch-based winger Taylor Booth, 21, are seeking to make their senior debuts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

U.S. Roster

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough), Matt Turner (Arsenal).

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Tim Ream (Fulham), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City).

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Leeds), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Alan Soñora (Juárez).

Forwards: Taylor Booth (Utrecht), Daryl Dike (West Brom), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Tim Weah (Lille), Alex Zendejas (Club América).

GiftOutline Gift Article