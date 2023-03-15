Grizzlies star Ja Morant eligible to return after eight-game suspension

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NBA announced Wednesday that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been suspended eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league. The discipline is in response to Morant’s live streaming of a video on March 4 in which he is holding a firearm in an intoxicated state while visiting a Denver area nightclub. Morant will be eligible to return for the team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

A meeting took place today in the NBA’s New York offices between NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Morant to discuss Morant’s conduct. NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio, among others, attended the meeting.

The league office conducted an investigation of the March 4 incident. Based on the information obtained during the investigation, the league did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period. The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility, and the Colorado authorities did not find sufficient cause to charge Morant with a crime.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” said Silver. “It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court.”

Morant, 23, has not played since a loss to Denver on March 3. The evening after the game, he went live on Instagram from Shotgun Willie’s, a nightclub in Glendale, Colorado, and appeared to flash a handgun as he danced and rapped. The Grizzlies initially announced Morant would be out at least two games and then said he would miss at least four more games but did not use the word suspension in either statement. The league announcement said the suspension covers those six games plus two more upcoming games against San Antonio on Friday and Golden State on Saturday.

After the video spread, Glendale police initially said they would investigate whether Morant was under the influence of alcohol while possessing the firearm, which could have led to a charge of prohibited use of a weapon under Colorado law. Police concluded their investigation without filing charges against Morant or anyone else, they said, because “no disturbances were reported” on or after the night of the incident, “no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm” and no gun was located.

The league did not conclude that the gun belonged to Morant or that he brought the gun into the nightclub.

The video came on the heels of a Washington Post story that detailed two incidents last year in which Morant and his friends were accused of violent and threatening behavior, including an allegation that Morant flashed a gun at a teenager after a fight at his Memphis home.

In the first incident, described in a police report obtained by The Post, Morant and several friends arrived at a Memphis mall after his mother had a dispute with an employee at a Finish Line shoe store, according to the mall’s security director, who described the events to police. The dispute spilled into the parking lot, the security officer said, where someone in Morant’s group pushed the officer.

“As the group was leaving the premises … Ja Morant said, ‘Let me find out what time he gets off,’ ” police wrote in the report.

No arrests were made, and no one was charged with a crime.

But four days later, Morant got into another altercation — this time with a teenager. Morant told police that the teenager, a local high school player, threw a ball at his head during a pickup basketball game, so he punched the boy in self-defense. In transcripts of police interviews, the boy told police that after the fight, as he was escorted off the property, Morant went into his home and re-emerged with a gun in the waistband of his pants, though he did not pull it.

Morant’s agent, Jim Tanner, issued a statement saying the allegations involving Morant and guns had “been fully investigated and could not be corroborated.”

Earlier this year, the Athletic reported that members of the Indiana Pacers organization believed someone riding in a car with Morant had trained a gun on them, saying they saw a laser beam pointing from the car following a game. The NBA looked into that incident and said in a statement that the investigation “did not corroborate that any individual threatened others with a weapon.”

The statement from the league made no mention of any incident outside of the nightclub incident.

