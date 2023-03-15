The upsets — defined here as a win by a team at least two seed lines below the losing team — get much of the attention, yet the truth is there aren’t that many each year. Since 1985, when the men’s field expanded to 64 teams, there have been, on average, 12 upsets per tournament. Sometimes there are more — there were 14 last year — and sometimes there are fewer — there were only four in 2007. As you would expect, the deeper you get into the tournament, the fewer upsets occur. So if you are going to be especially bold, the time to do it is usually in the first and second rounds — which as mentioned above, aren’t especially important anyhow.