The Terps are experienced — just not in the NCAA tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Maryland men’s basketball team relies on a rotation of players who have played at every level of college basketball. They’ve represented nine different programs around the country. And together, those eight Terps have logged about 21,000 minutes on the court in their careers — an astonishing number these veteran players were stunned to hear.

The Terps have one of the most experienced teams in all of Division I — just not in NCAA tournament play.

Only three members of Coach Kevin Willard’s roster have appeared in an NCAA tournament game: Senior starters Hakim Hart and Donta Scott played for the Terps in 2020-21 when they made it to the second round. Don Carey, a transfer from Georgetown, lost in the first round after the Hoyas made their run to the 2021 Big East tournament title and earned a berth. Two of Maryland’s most important players, point guard Jahmir Young and forward Julian Reese, have only watched teams compete on this stage from afar.

That’s what made it special for the Terps to reach the tournament. Willard, in his first season at Maryland, acknowledged that earning a berth is “great momentum” for the program. But he’s experienced March Madness five times as a head coach, so he focused on what it meant to all the players who heard their team’s name called for the first time on Selection Sunday.

Now they’re here as an eight seed in the South Region, preparing for their first-round game against No. 9 West Virginia, and there’s a consensus on the most thrilling piece of the experience so far: police escorts.

“Coolest part?” said Jahari Long, a reserve guard and March Madness first-timer. “Riding on the bus like [the] president.”

“We didn’t stop for any red light — nothing,” said freshman wing Noah Batchelor, who then pulled out his phone to show a short video he captured.

“I felt like a celebrity,” said forward Patrick Emilien, who’s in his fifth season of college basketball but at his first NCAA tournament.

Once the players arrive at the arena, they’re surrounded by reminders of where they are. March Madness logos are everywhere — hanging on walls of the locker room, appearing on scoreboards and decorating each seat on the team benches.

“Man, it’s like a dream come true,” Young said. “It’s hard to get here. For us to be able to do it with all these new pieces and a new coach the first year, it’s amazing to see.”

No member of this Maryland team has been part of a tournament with its usual multisite month of hoopla.

Scott, Hart and Carey played in the tournament when the entire event was staged in the Indianapolis area. Arnaud Revaz, a reserve forward who has played only sparingly through his career, was on Maryland’s team that season, but didn’t appear in any tournament games. (Revaz didn’t travel to Birmingham because of an illness, a team spokesman said, but if Maryland advances, he will fly in later.) Long played for Willard at Seton Hall the past two seasons, but when the Pirates reached the tournament a year ago, he didn’t travel to San Diego because he had knee surgery a few months before.

Willard began rebuilding Maryland’s roster nearly a year ago. Hart and Scott believed in Willard’s plan for the program and decided to stay in College Park for their senior seasons. Willard, needing to fill holes in the backcourt, brought in a pair of transfer guards in Young and Carey. Reese, a sophomore, is the only starter who isn’t in at least his fourth year of college basketball. Willard’s primary bench players — Emilien, Long and guard Ian Martinez — are all at least in their third year of college.

KenPom.com measures the experience of rosters, weighted by minutes played, and Maryland ranks 10th in the country and fifth among NCAA tournament teams, behind only Penn State, Virginia, Iowa State and Texas.

Willard notices his players’ maturity in the conversations. They can talk deeper about philosophies of basketball, the toughest places to play and life away from the court. In games, Emilien said their experience helps prevent “younger-guy mistakes,” such as forcing shots early in the shot clock, committing bad turnovers or not knowing defensive rotations.

Carey, one of the few Terps returning to the tournament, said the energy of March Madness games is “unmatched.” It reminds him of playing at Madison Square Garden in the Big East tournament. The game becomes a spectacle. And here, especially with the Terps taking part in the opening game of the first round, everybody is watching.

Some of Maryland’s first-timers don’t know what they’ll feel when they step onto the court. There might be some nerves, and it could seem different from the hundreds of other games in their careers.

“I don’t think that matters,” Martinez said.

It’s all the other experience — the ups and downs through this season and the ones before — that he said will help the Terps prevail.

