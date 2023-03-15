Micah Shrewsberry has Penn State dancing, and all eyes on his next steps

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DES MOINES, Iowa — The question was direct as could be, and it made Micah Shrewsberry squirm. “Are you going to be the Penn State coach next season?” the reporter asked. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “You know what?” Shrewsberry said. “That’s a great question.” The answer holds particular interest for several college basketball programs across the country, including one in Washington. Shrewsberry has proven his interpersonal skills and basketball intellect at every level of the sport for two decades, from NAIA to the NBA. In his first opportunity as a head coach in a major conference, he has dragged a school bereft of basketball history to a rare NCAA tournament appearance. It has made him a commodity among schools with head coaching vacancies — including, perhaps, at Georgetown or Notre Dame.

In his second season at Penn State, Shrewsberry has led the 10th-seeded Nittany Lions to their first NCAA tournament since 2011. On Wednesday they will face No. 7 seed Texas A&M, an imposing opponent to which Shrewsberry is trying to give his undivided attention, even as fans and reporters from several corners attempt to divide it.

Advertisement

Where Shrewsberry, 46, will land after Penn State’s tournament run ends is unclear. The reason he could have options isn’t. Shrewsberry won 22 games this season, just the fourth 20-win campaign of the 2000s for Penn State, and led a memorable run to the Big Ten tournament championship game. He has recruited well, charmed fans, bonded with administrators and grown beloved by players.

“This is the least shocking development ever to me, that he’s having such success,” said Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens, whom Shrewsberry coached under in Boston and at Butler. “He’s just got it all. And he’s had it. The guys that have worked with him, all of the players and coaches would say the same thing.”

For now, Shrewsberry has tried to deflect rumors — even as he admitted, “I don’t know” whether he will be Penn State’s coach next year.

Advertisement

After a late February home loss to Rutgers, Shrewsberry told his players he had let them down as a coach. He apologized for not being his best and promised it would never happen again. The Nittany Lions reeled off five straight victories, including three in the Big Ten tournament, to secure their tournament bid.

“We have had our backs against the wall for three weeks, and now I’m getting ready to coach my first opportunity as a head coach to be in an NCAA tournament game,” Shrewsberry said. “I don’t have time to focus on anything else but just being the best version for these guys, and that’s all I’m focused on. When the offseason comes, then I can focus on other things, but I’m tunnel-vision on playing this game for our guys tomorrow.”

In the annals of coaches attempt to tamp down questions about their future, it was not the most convincing attempt. Should Shrewsberry consider Georgetown, he first would have to determine whether it offered him a better platform than Penn State. The Hoyas may be at an ebb, but their ceiling is considered by many within the sport to be higher, owing to potential fan enthusiasm and local recruiting bases.

Advertisement

However, Notre Dame may be the favorite to lure Shrewsberry from State College. Shrewsberry grew up in Indiana, played at Division III Hanover in Indiana and had done all his previous college coaching in the Midwest, including stints at five Indiana schools. He maintains deep connections to the state — Shrewsberry’s son played for a top Indiana AAU program even when Shrewsberry coached in Boston.

When asked Wednesday what attracted him to Penn State in the first place, Shrewsberry said, “One, the great opportunity in the Midwest. Coming to State College, it felt like coming home.”

Wherever Shrewsberry ends up, he’ll probably win. Shrewsberry served on Stevens’s bench as Butler reached consecutive NCAA tournament championship games. When Stevens left to coach the Celtics in 2013, he brought Shrewsberry along as an assistant.

Advertisement

“His transition to the NBA was smoother than mine, because he’s smarter than I am,” Stevens said. “He just has such a great feel for the game. It’s traveled at all the different levels from Division II to NAIA to the Big Ten to Butler to the Celtics.”

Shrewsberry interviewed for several head coaching jobs during his Celtics tenure, Stevens said, and his lack of offers both frustrated and confused Stevens. He saw Shrewsberry as an expert in every phase of the game, a recruiter who possessed a keen eye for talent and a coach who could make some of the best players in the world better.

“If you called Jayson [Tatum] and Jaylen [Brown], they’d be saying the same things I’m saying,” Stevens said. “Those guys love him. Everybody that’s worked with him as a player, as a coach, as a teammate, everybody likes Micah.”

Advertisement

Shrewsberry decided after six professional seasons he wanted to move back to the college game, and he hooked on as Matt Painter’s top assistant at Purdue. After two years, Shrewsberry received an overdue chance at Penn State.

In his first year, Shrewsberry landed the best-rated recruiting class in school history, including four-star power forward Kebba Njie. This season, Shrewsberry developed a unique style built around unconventional personnel. The Nittany Lions control pace and operate their offense through Jalen Pickett, a burly 6-foot-4 guard who often plays in the post and serves as a fulcrum for four capable outside shooters. It is not Shrewsberry’s preferred style of play — because he doesn’t have one.

“He’ll take the strengths of his team and figure out how to put them together to win,” Stevens said. “With this team, it’s shooting. If it was another team with a different skill-set, he’d figure that out, too. He’s smart. He’s really smart. He searches for answers. He’s super competitive and passionate. He’ll figure out how to maximize the team he’s got.”

Shrewsberry hung a placard in Penn State’s locker room late this season with one word scrawled on it: “Belief.” Players pound it before taking the court. After Big Ten tournament victories, Shrewsberry would charge into the room and slam the sign, sending players into hysterics.

Advertisement

“His vision was us competing for championships, like we did this year, and going to March Madness and seeing where Penn State can go,” said Pickett, a senior who transferred from Siena for Shrewsberry’s first season. “I think we fulfilled that, and my two years here they got the ball rolling and changed the culture for Penn State basketball, tried to make it more of a national stage. And I think Micah is going to do a great job of not just making this a one-time thing. I feel like he’s going to do it a couple times. For me, it’s been a joy to play with him.”

Shrewsberry appears conflicted about whether to build on what he’s done or start elsewhere. He did not commit to returning to Penn State, but he also dreamed aloud about what the program could be.

“I tell the players all the time: this is your program, not mine,” Shrewsberry said. “Absolutely not mine. This is your program. Let's rally around it in that way. I'm happy that this group gets a chance to fire up all Penn Staters about basketball.

“Let’s keep that going. Let’s be one family, and let’s keep rolling in one direction, and let’s keep going to tournaments every single year.”

GiftOutline Gift Article