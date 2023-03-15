Virginia’s NIT trip last year makes this NCAA tournament sweeter

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Around this time last year, players on the Virginia men’s basketball team were coming to terms with the reality they would not be participating in the NCAA tournament following a regular season in which the Cavaliers lost their most games in a decade. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Heading into this week the mood has been decidedly more upbeat, even on the heels of dropping the ACC tournament final Saturday night to Duke in Greensboro, N.C., because Virginia is back in the field of 68 with a deep roster comprising youthful athleticism and seasoned veterans bracing for a final run.

The No. 4 seed Cavaliers (25-7) begin their NCAA tournament journey in the first round Thursday afternoon against No. 13 seed Furman (27-7), the regular season champions of the Southern Conference making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1980.

Virginia is seeking to win a game in the first round for the first time since 2019, when it captured the first national championship in program history.

“It’s such a great opportunity to be in this tournament,” Cavaliers Coach Tony Bennett said Monday. “I told the guys after [the ACC tournament], ‘Remember last year.’ We were excited to play in the NIT but wanted to play in the NCAA tournament, and just that feeling of why certain guys came here, it makes it all worthwhile.”

Bennett was referring to players such as Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin. Both are transfers who came to Virginia intent on fulfilling aspirations of not just going to the NCAA tournament but making a push to the Final Four.

Kihei Clark, meanwhile, elected to come back for a fifth year in part to pursue another NCAA tournament title. The winningest player in ACC history was a starter on the national championship team as a freshman.

The Cavaliers’ starting lineup this season comprises all upperclassmen while the majority of the regular reserves are freshmen and sophomores. Most notable among that group are freshman guard Ryan Dunn, considered the most athletic member of the roster, and freshman guard Isaac McKneely.

Franklin, a senior guard, leads Virginia in scoring (12.5 points per game) and three-pointers made (62) and is second in three-point percentage (37.8). He spent his freshman and sophomore years at Indiana, but the Hoosiers did not play in the NCAA tournament during those seasons.

Franklin has scored in double figures in eight of the last 10 games and is averaging 13.2 points in that span, including a 23-point outburst on 9-for-13 shooting to spark an overtime win against the Blue Devils, 69-62, in the first meeting between the teams Feb. 11 in Charlottesville.

“I think his finishing has improved as the year has gone on, and he’s a strong, physical young man,” Bennett said. “I think just that mind-set, and I think it helps his game. You’ve got to be versatile. You always talk about complete offensive players, the pull-up, the three and then sometimes getting in there and using his physicality.”

Gardner is a graduate forward who joined the Cavaliers last season from East Carolina, where the 6-foot-6 native of North Carolina thrived as a three-year starter, including being named first-team all-AAC as a junior. The Pirates, however, went 0-2 in the American Athletic Conference tournament during Gardner’s time there.

With an NCAA tournament berth locked up entering the regular season finale, so overcome with emotion was Gardner that during a pregame ceremony honoring the graduating class he pulled his jersey over his head and wept with his parents by his side.

“I mean, that’s what we’re predicated on with all the experience we have,” Gardner said. “We lost BVP, but we have a lot of veteran leadership with Kihei, Reece [Beekman], myself, Papi [Francisco Caffaro], Kadin [Shedrick], so we have guys that have done it before, and we’re going to need our younger guys as well.”

BVP is graduate forward Ben Vander Plas, who fractured his right hand during practice the day before Virginia played in the ACC tournament quarterfinals last Thursday in Greensboro, N.C. He is out for the remainder of the season.

The transfer from Ohio had surgery on his hand Monday morning, according to Bennett, who indicated the procedure went without complications and that Vander Plas is expected to make a full recovery.

At 6-8 Vander Plas started at center in a small lineup that helped the Cavaliers win 11 of 12 during a surge that elevated them to front-runners for the ACC regular season title. But offensive struggles down the stretch, including wayward three-point shooting from Vander Plas, led to a two-game slide.

Virginia steadied itself to earn a share of the regular season crown and appeared to have revived its scoring punch in the conference tournament until a 59-49 loss to Duke in which the Cavaliers scored their second fewest points this season.

They go into the NCAA tournament coming off 33.3 percent shooting, marking Virginia’s second lowest percentage in a game this season. That performance, which included eight missed layups, trails only 32.2 percent shooting in a loss to Boson College, 63-48, Feb. 22, the Cavaliers’ only loss outside of Quadrants 1 and 2.

“As much as we want to win, sometimes in a loss you realize, ‘Okay, you can’t take these things for granted,’ ” Bennett said. “So we’ll use that hopefully to our advantage.”

