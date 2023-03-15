Virginia sweeps both relays at NCAA swimming championships

Virginia leads the standings after the first night of competition with 80 points, followed by Texas with 64 and California with 56.

Virginia set an NCAA record in the 200-yard relay to become the first repeat champion in the event since California in 2012. Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo and Kate Douglass finished in 1:31:51. Douglass anchored in 20.34 for the second fastest 50-relay split ever.