Nationals’ Cade Cavalli needs Tommy John, will miss the 2023 season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Right-hander Cade Cavalli will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the 2023 season, Washington Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo announced in statement Thursday. Cavalli suffered a grade three sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament in a spring training matchup with the New York Mets on Tuesday.

Cavalli, Washington’s 2020 first-round draft pick, exited Tuesday’s game after throwing a change-up that missed well off the plate. He shook his arm and appeared to be in some discomfort, which brought Manager Dave Martinez and head trainer Paul Lessard onto the field. Cavalli eventually left with Lessard.

Cavalli was drafted out of Oklahoma and made a quick rise through the Nationals’ minor league system. He jumped from high Class A Wilmington to Class AAA Rochester in his first professional season in 2021. He spent most of the 2022 season in Rochester before making his major league debut on Aug. 26 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cavalli was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation a few days later and missed the rest of the 2022 season but faced no limitations headed into spring training.

This week’s elbow injury was a blow to Washington, which is focused on developing young talent amid a sweeping franchise rebuild. Cavalli, 24, had been expected to be part of the Nationals’ rotation this season.

