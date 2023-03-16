Shy Odom, Howard’s sublime freshman, took a winding road to the NCAAs

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DES MOINES — Smiling and surrounded by Howard men’s basketball teammates, Shy Odom felt at peace: He had arrived in the place he was meant to be. He strode out of the tunnel for Wednesday morning’s open practice, a final session before the program’s biggest game in three decades. Light applause drifted from the Wells Fargo Arena seats. “Yes sir!” Odom shouted as he stepped on to a court painted with the March Madness logo.

Odom had traveled a winding, uncommon path to the NCAA tournament. It had wound through a cross-country relocation, pointers from LeBron James, dalliances with major conference schools, personal tragedy and physical hardship. He had once envisioned reaching the NCAA tournament at a basketball powerhouse. He instead became a foundational freshman at an elite academic school, helping lift Howard to its first tournament appearance since 1992 while providing a symbol of the lofty heights Coach Kenny Blakeney’s HBCU program could reach.

By consensus ranking, the 6-foot-6 Odom is one of the most talented freshmen ever to play at Howard. The forward’s 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game earned him MEAC freshman of the year honors. His versatile scoring, playmaking and rebounding made him the MVP of the MEAC tournament. When the final buzzer sounded after Howard edged Norfolk State for the conference championship, Odom hugged Blakeney and blurted, “I love you, Coach!”

“With the turn of events after my junior and senior years of high school, not being able to go to a Power Five college, I felt like I was a little bit discouraged and wouldn’t able to get to a big stage like this,” Odom said Wednesday. “But God works in mysterious ways. So I feel like I’m supposed to be here.”

Odom grew up in Roxbury, Mass., just outside Boston. He became close friends with Terrence Clarke, one of the best youth players in the country. Odom and Clarke played and studied together at a Boston nonprofit started by former Harvard player Kyle Casey, whom Blakeney had recruited as a Crimson assistant.

By the start of high school, Odom had sprouted to a muscular 6-5 and played with the athleticism and skill of a smaller player. Current Howard assistant Rod Balanis, then a Notre Dame assistant, frequently scouted top Boston-area players. A recruiting contact called and told him, “Shy Odom is the best freshman in New England.”

After his freshman year, with support from his mother, Odom wanted to stretch his game. “I needed something different,” Odom said. “I needed to see a more elite level of play.” He had befriended Amari Bailey, now a star freshman at UCLA, during USA Basketball events. Bailey played at Sierra Canyon School, the Southern California power Bronny James, LeBron’s son, had turned into a national attraction.

Bailey provided an introduction. Once Odom showed interest in moving across country, Sierra Canyon eagerly accepted him.

“He has the ability to do everything,” Sierra Canyon Coach Andre Chevalier said. “He can shoot it. He can dribble it. He can defend. He has a high basketball IQ. It was great for us that he showed up.”

Early in his Sierra Canyon career, “everyone was trying to recruit him,” Chevalier said. Southern California and Georgetown offered him scholarships. He traveled as far as China for tournaments. At one showcase at the NBA arena in Minnesota, 14,000 showed up to watch Sierra Canyon play. Cameras followed him and teammates for “Top Class,” an ongoing documentary about the basketball program.

“I’m prepared for these type of moments,” Odom said. “I’m just thankful I was able to take that leap of faith in high school to make myself uncomfortable. So now I don’t feel as nervous.”

Odom met James a few times. He shared workout tips, gave Odom advice on his midrange game and showed how he executes some of his moves. “He’s a great guy,” Odom said. “I’m thankful for everything he’s done for me. That was a couple summers back. It definitely still stays with you.”

By the start of his junior year, Odom anticipated he would play for USC and slowed his communication with other schools. Then he suffered a microfracture in his left kneecap and a partial patella tendon tear in his left knee. He still wanted to play at USC, but the school, led by Coach Andy Enfield, backed away after the injuries.

“I tried to commit to USC,” Odom said. “But we weren’t on the same terms anymore.”

In April 2021, as Odom was recovering from his injuries, he faced the unfathomable. Clarke died in a car accident after his freshman season at Kentucky, a tragedy that rippled across the basketball world — with a profound impact on Odom especially.

At a low point, Odom reconnected with Casey, who knew Blakeney would be eager to coach Odom, and believed Odom would benefit from Blakeney’s guidance as both a player and a person. Casey and Odom had a “real talk” about his future, Casey said. Casey told him, “Go where it’s best for you, go where you’re wanted, and go where you can have an impact.”

The trio began a triangular communication that led to Odom visiting Howard in the fall of 2021, Odom’s senior year. He toured campus during Homecoming weekend. It felt like a family to which he already belonged.

“Shy is a very spiritual person, and so is his mom,” Blakeney said. “Losing Terrence Clarke, someone very close to him who he grew up with in Boston, and everything that happened subsequently with his injuries made him want to search for something that was going to be a great fit for him and a place that he could really grow and develop and come into his own self.”

Blakeney struck a watershed recruiting victory in 2020 when he earned a commitment from center Makur Maker, the first five-star recruit to commit to an HBCU school. Almost three years later, Maker’s commitment rings more singular than transformative. Maker, now a member of G-League Capital City Go-Go, played only two games at Howard because of coronavirus complications before declaring for the NBA draft.

The Bison have not landed another player of Maker’s stature. In Odom, Blakeney and Howard may have found a more sustainable representative of how the program could elevate its recruiting profile.

“He can be a beacon for others to see what’s possible and that the conference is something that people can come to and get the attention of NBA scouts,” Chevalier said. “We’re super proud of him. Not only is he doing great basketball-wise, but he was willing to take a chance and go to a place where he could make a real difference.”

In Blakeney’s view, the connection between Maker and Odom is less about talent or impact than personal relationships. “Fit and feel,” he said. Odom felt comfortable with Blakeney, in part, because the coach could relate to the injuries he suffered.

“Not every elite basketball player has to go to a big-name school with big-name players in order to be recognized,” Odom said. “I didn’t know it was going to happen this way, but I’m here at an HBCU, and I’m still being recognized.”

“He might be the focal point for the Howard men’s basketball culture,” Casey said. “That comes with a lot of responsibility. The attention to do it, day in day out, I know he’s gone through his ups and downs with that role, even this year. It’s been a journey of growth.”

It has reached the NCAA tournament, and without Odom, Howard probably wouldn’t be here. Odom displayed his varied skills in the MEAC title game. He scored nine points and hauled down seven rebounds, and Odom’s pinpoint, cross-court pass to set up Marcus Dockery’s crucial three-pointer in the final minute helped save Howard’s season.

“Unbelievable,” Balanis said. “Those basketball IQ plays, he’s made all year.”

At the start of Wednesday’s practice, Bison players, coaches and managers stood in a circle at midcourt and held a rope. They ended it by heaving half-court shots. They signed autographs for fans who leaned over railings.

“H-U!” one fan chanted.

“You know!” players chanted back.

“To see their connection, to see their smiles, it’s part of the student experience for them,” Blakeney said. “And this is a moment they’ll never forget.”

Now healthy, Odom may receive another round of interest from bigger programs. That is the sport’s modern reality. He did not want to predict the future, but he said he already has decided he will return to Howard next year, to make another run at a place he knows he belongs.

“It’s a great place,” Odom said. “The fact I was here and able to come back and make history, especially as a freshman, it means everything to me.”

