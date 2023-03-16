Ex-Georgia tackle Jalen Carter given probation, fined in fatal crash

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jalen Carter, the former Georgia defensive lineman considered likely to be a top pick in the NFL draft, reached agreement Thursday with prosecutors on charges stemming from his involvement in a car crash that claimed the lives of a teammate and a Georgia recruiting staff member January. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Carter entered no-contest pleas in Athens-Clarke County to charges of racing and reckless driving. He was sentenced to 12 months probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service, and must complete a state-approved defensive driving course, Kim Stephens, his attorney, said in a statement.

Stephens’s statement said that Carter “never left the scene” of the Jan. 15 crash in which teammate Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy were killed the night after the Bulldogs celebrated their second consecutive national championship.

“He stopped his car after the accident occurred and ran toward the wrecked vehicle while his passenger called 911,” Stephens said. “Even after being informed he could leave, Mr. Carter returned to the scene at the request of Athens-Clarke County Police Department to answer additional questions and continued to cooperate with the investigation.”

Stephens added that Carter “did not cause the tragic accident. … If the investigation had determined otherwise, he would have been charged with the far more serious offenses of vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle.” According to the attorney, Carter was not under the influence of alcohol or any illegal substance at the time of the crash.

Investigators determined that Carter’s Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk was damaged by falling wires caused by the crash of an Expedition that left the road when traveling at extremely high speeds at about 2:45 a.m. The police report indicated the vehicle was going as fast as 104 mph when it struck two utility poles, trees and an apartment building.

Devin Willock, a third-year offensive lineman, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. LeCroy was determined to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash. A GBI toxicology exam reported that her blood alcohol content was 0.197, or more than twice the legal limit of 0.08. The university has said she was not authorized to drive the vehicle, which was rented by the athletic association solely for recruiting purposes. LeCroy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Tory Bowles, another member of the recruiting staff, is expected to recover from serious spine and rib fractures sustained in the crash. Warren McClendon, a junior offensive lineman who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was treated and released for minor injuries.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Carter, considered a possible No. 1 draft pick, on the eve of his workout at the NFL combine in February and his draft stock has dropped since then. He had a disappointing performance in Georgia’s pro day Wednesday in Athens, coming in nine pounds heavier than his combine weight. He was unable to complete his drills because of poor conditioning.

