Howard bows out of NCAA tournament after giving Kansas a brief scare

DES MOINES – They had waited three decades to return here, and for a brief, pulsating moment the Howard Bison threatened to leave an imprint on the NCAA tournament that would last forever. They played fearless basketball. Their shots kept dropping. The faces on the Kansas bench turned nervous. Deep into the first half, the 16 seed from Georgia Ave. had the defending national champions wondering what had hit them.

Playing in front of Howard alum Vice President Harris, who arrived at Wells Fargo Arena shortly before halftime, the Bison could hang with the top-seeded Jayhawks for only so long. Howard’s first tournament appearance since 1992 ended with a 96-68 loss, a final score that belied the momentary scare Howard gave the defending national champions in the first half.

In jerseys inscribed with “The Mecca,” the school’s nickname, Howard capped its magical, MEAC championship season with a performance it could be proud of. Coach Kenny Blakeney did not change his aggressive style, deploying a full-court, man-to-man press after made baskets, imploring fast breaks after Kansas misses and substituting all five players at a time. The Bison pushed the pace, cut backdoor, launched threes and harassed Kansas ballhandlers into turnovers.

From the start, the Bison showed they would not back down. After their first basket, a dunk by senior forward Steve Settle III, Howard’s press forced a scrum and a jump ball. Freshman Shy Odom, who led the Bison with 15 points, muscled his way to a three-point play. Point guard Elijah Hawkins’s quickness challenged Kansas’s defenders.

Neither team took control early. When senior Jelani Williams made a steal that led to a breakaway layup for Ose Okokie, the Bison nudged ahead, 32-31, with 6:10 left in the first half, a score that prompted double-takes across the country. With as late as 4:57 left in the half, the Bison were tied.

Even playing without Coach Bill Self in the wake of his heart procedure, the Jayhawks are good and deep enough to overwhelm most any opponent. Gradey Dick found his shooting touch, Jalen Wilson, Ernest Udeh Jr. and KJ Adams Jr. jackhammered alley-oops out of the sky. The Jayhawks ended the first half with a 17-4 flurry, heading into halftime with a 50-37 lead and a heavy dose of relief.

The Bison used the tournament to spread messages that went beyond basketball. In support of a cause they have championed all season, players entered the arena in T-shirts that read, “There’s a Black Maternal Health Crisis in the US. Black women deserved to survive childbirth.”

During the national anthem, while the rest of the Bison stood in a line on the court, Blakeney and Williams sat on the bench next to one another, heads bowed in prayer. Williams has sat during the anthem since he played at Penn to highlight racial inequality.

On Wednesday, Blakeney was asked about point guard Hawkins’s gaudy three-point percentage. “Our point guard was a 3.75 student this semester and he interned on Capitol Hill and was part of the Jan. 6 hearings,” Blakeney replied. “So we are proud of that as well.”

In the second half, the videoboard flashed Harris, sitting in a box high above the court. She smiled and waved. Boos from the crowd slightly outweighed cheers.

From before tip through the second half, Bison fans intermittently chanted, “H-U!” Band members leaned back and responded, “You know!” The Bison did not last long in their tournament return, but they had let everyone know they were there.

