March Madness live updates NCAA men’s basketball tournament gets underway

March Madness is in full swing Thursday with the first full day of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. There are 16 first-round games on the schedule at four venues. Maryland and West Virginia tip things off with an 8 vs. 9 game in the South Region at 12:15 p.m. Eastern, and the action will be nonstop until after midnight, with three No. 1 seeds and three No. 2 seeds set to open their tournament runs. Follow along for live updates, news and highlights from all the games.
The afternoon games feature defending champion Kansas, which opens against No. 16 seed Howard (in its first tournament appearance since 1992) at 2 p.m. Eastern, and overall No. 1 seed Alabama, which opens against Texas A&M Corpus Christi at approximately 2:45. Coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide will be under scrutiny because of top player Brandon Miller’s involvement in a fatal shooting.
The evening windows include Final Four contenders Texas (against No. 15 seed Colgate at 7:25), Houston (against No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky at approximately 9:20) and UCLA (against No. 15 seed UNC Asheville at approximately 10:05). No. 12 seed Oral Roberts (against No. 5 seed Duke at 7:10) and No. 10 Boise State (against No. 7 seed Northwestern at 7:35) are among the day’s popular upset picks.
