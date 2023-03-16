Maryland survives and advances to second round of NCAA tournament

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Maryland men’s basketball team first had to claw back from a disastrous start. And even after the Terrapins managed to do so, they again faced an uphill climb after West Virginia generated a barrage of scoring near the beginning of the second half. Each time in this NCAA tournament first-round game, they responded.

The eighth-seeded Terps are familiar with navigating deficits, but this time, facing elimination, they also needed to close. And that’s where this team has struggled at times this season, especially away from Xfinity Center. But against No. 9 West Virginia at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Maryland held on for the 67-65 victory to advance to the second round in the South Region — a significant accomplishment for first-year Maryland head coach Kevin Willard.

The Terps had the ball with a three-point lead and 47 seconds remaining, and senior forward Donta Scott collected the offensive rebound on his own miss. After Coach Kevin Willard called a timeout, Maryland point guard Jahmir Young was called for traveling with 28 seconds to go. West Virginia’s Tre Mitchell scored on a layup to trim Maryland’s lead to one point. Hakim Hart successfully got the ball inbounds to Young, and the Mountaineers fouled as Young struggled to get out of the trap.

Young, the team’s most dependable free throw shooter, made just one of two foul shots with 4.7 seconds remaining, leaving the Terps, who had just a two-point lead, susceptible for an upset at the buzzer. But Kedrian Johnson, who’s second-half surge fueled the Mountaineers, missed a three-pointer in the game’s final moment.

Maryland will face the winner of the game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Chrisi in the second round Saturday. For Maryland, a tournament exit seemed imminent after a disastrous start against the Mountaineers, but now the Terps have a chance to knock off one of the nation’s top teams for what would be a monumental achievement in Willard’s debut season. Since 2003, the year after Maryland won a national title, the Terps have reached the Sweet 16 just once (in 2016).

Julian Reese, the sophomore forward who has improved significantly as this season has progressed, turned into a force for the Terps in the second half. He scored 13 of his 17 points after the break, and he added nine rebounds. Reese missed three free throws in the final four minutes, and those loomed large until Young’s poise helped the Terps survive.

Young, who played the previous three seasons at Charlotte, had never reached the NCAA tournament or even won a postseason game before transferring to Maryland. He struggled last week in the Big Ten tournament, shooting just 6 for 28 in two games. His March Madness debut had a rocky start with three turnovers and no points in the first five minutes of this matchup. Young picked up his fourth foul with 13:20 to go; at that point, he had seven points and five turnovers. Willard opted to keep his leading scorer on the bench for the next six minutes.

With Young out of the game, Reese carried the load offensively. By the time Young returned with 7:15 remaining, the Terps had erased their deficit and had the game tied at 54. Young didn’t have his best game; he shot just 1 for 5 from the field and finished with 10 points. But he made two free throws with 1:36 remaining that gave Maryland a five-point cushion.

West Virginia surged ahead early in the second half, starting when Johnson, a fifth-year guard, scored 10 straight points on three possessions. Johnson hit three shots, drew a foul on each and made the ensuing free throws. Sophomore guard Seth Wilson, who didn’t play at all in the first half, then knocked down a three-pointer, and Johnson added another shot from deep to give the Mountaineers a 16-0 run and a nine-point lead with about 15 minutes remaining.

The Terps had to climb back again, and they did — just as they had in the first half.

Maryland had a nervy start, and the Mountaineers flustered the Terps with their physicality. Maryland made its first two field goal attempts, and then stumbled into an extended slump. The Terps went over seven minutes without scoring, and during that stretch, they had six turnovers, five missed shots and two missed free throws. The Terps’ offense looked out of sorts, scoring just four points in over nine minutes. When Young ended the scoring drought with a pair of free throws, the Terps had only attempted seven shots.

West Virginia capitalized on those Maryland woes with a 14-0 run, and soon after, its lead had ballooned to 13 points. But Maryland generated a revival with a burst of productive offense, and then Young, who had three of those early turnovers in his NCAA tournament debut, hit a three-pointer to give the Terps a narrow edge. Despite all the early trouble, Maryland had a 32-30 lead at the halftime break. The Terps shot 55 percent from the field in the first half, but they were held back by eight turnovers.

West Virginia got a boost from offensive rebounds, grabbing 16 for 18 second-chance points.

Willard’s team had lost three of four games entering the NCAA tournament. The Terps had back-to-back letdowns to close the regular season and let a No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament slip away. The Terps exited the conference tournament in the quarterfinals, with their only win in Chicago coming against bottom-seeded Minnesota.

Willard, previously the head coach at Seton Hall for 12 years, arrived at Maryland with a 1-5 record in NCAA tournament games. Only once did his team advance to the second round. Willard’s history in March Madness was the primary blemish on his résumé. But now he has a positive start to his Maryland tenure, even with this team that didn’t enter the season expected to reach this stage.

