Fast-scoring Oral Roberts is back. This time it wants to take things slow.

After busting brackets en route to a pair of early-round upsets in 2021, Max Abmas and Oral Roberts are back in the NCAA tournament. Two years after a run to the Sweet 16, Abmas returns with a new cast and a renewed focus on the present as the 12-seed prepares to face No. 5 Duke on Thursday in an East region first round game.

“I think it definitely helps,” Abmas told reporters Wednesday of his team’s previous experience. “Being here a couple years ago, understanding everything and what comes with it. The big thing for us is really staying in the moment, blocking outside distractions and getting ready for the game.”

Then a sophomore, Abmas led the nation in scoring, earned all-American honors and helped Oral Roberts secure a No. 15 seed in the 2021 tournament. The Golden Eagles eliminated No. 2 seed Ohio State in the first round then seventh-seeded Florida in the second round. They lost by two to No. 3 Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

Abmas (pronounced ACE-miss) populated preseason all-American teams and watch lists the following offseason, but he lost his co-star in forward Kevin Obanor, who transferred to Texas Tech. This time last year, the team’s 19-12 season had already ended following a loss in the Summit League semifinal.

Oral Roberts rebounded this year, putting together one of the best seasons in school history. It ranked in the top 25 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and nonconference strength of schedule per stats guru Ken Pomeroy’s rankings. It owns a 17-game winning streak and won every game in conference play. It won 30 games overall against just four losses, with three of those defeats coming to tournament teams, and the other to NIT-bound New Mexico.

“I think our schedule has prepared us well. I think the experience has prepared us well,” Golden Eagles Coach Paul Mills said on Wednesday. “You also have an older group who’s been around the block a time or two, so they understand what this tournament is. I remember two years ago, I kept telling them, ‘Our staff has 81 games of experience and you guys have zero, so you have to listen to us.’ Now they have 24, and so to have guys on your roster who’ve been through 24 NCAA tournament games, it’s a privilege.”

The five remaining players from Oral Roberts’s 2021 roster account for most of that 24-game sum: Abmas, guards Carlos Jürgens and Kareem Thompson, forward DeShang Weaver, and center Nate Clover III. Former Oklahoma guard Trey Phipps briefly featured in the Sooners’ second-round loss to eventual runner-up Gonzaga that year. Connor Vanover, a 7-foot-5 transfer from Arkansas, played for the Razorbacks team that ended the Golden Eagles’ unexpected 2021 run.

Since that time, Abmas’s resume has changed alongside his supporting cast. The senior won Summit League Player of the Year earlier this month for the second time in three years and moved to third on the school’s all-time scoring list (2,550 points). Some of his offensive statistics have slipped since 2021, but his broader numbers reflect his growth into a more efficient, well-rounded player. He ranks seventh in the nation in scoring with 22.2 points per game.

“Max is obviously the catalyst,” Mills said. “I’ve got a group that gets in the gym at 6 a.m. every morning and they follow Max’s lead. … He’s a large part of this and does a phenomenal job just being a great example of the things you need to do in order to become a three-time all-American.”

Abmas’s heroics may not catch opponents off guard this year.

Duke’s freshman center Kyle Filipowski said during a Wednesday news conference that he’s “been aware of” Oral Roberts and its 2021 success. His teammate Jeremy Roach conceded that Abmas will likely score on their defense while stressing Duke’s intentions to use its length and physicality to slow him down.

“Great player, deep brains, one of the best guards in the country,” Roach said of Abmas.

Months before ORU’s push to the Sweet 16, Mills told his players they could win tournament games. Ahead of this year’s competition, he, like Abmas, has emphasized the age-old message about taking each challenge as it comes — with a twist.

“We’re going to take that next step not knowing where this staircase is headed, but we’re not going to be intimidated about taking the next step,” Mills said.

