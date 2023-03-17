Capitals can’t overcome another slow start, fall at home to Blues

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alex Ovechkin eyed an opportunity to give the Washington Capitals an early lead against the St. Louis Blues when a pass drifted into his wheelhouse. Ovechkin raised his stick and teed off. Except he whiffed — the puck skidding off the nose of his stick blade. The Blues quickly countered with a rush and scored on their first shot less than two minutes into the contest.

It was the third consecutive game that the Capitals had given up a goal on the first shot they faced, but none of those previous performances turned as ugly as Friday’s 5-2 loss at Capital One Arena. With the Capitals’ margin for error already razor thin, the Blues didn’t just cash in on their opponent’s bad bounces — they also capitalized on a series of careless mistakes as Washington missed a crucial opportunity to climb back into the Eastern Conference wild card race.

The Capitals remained five points off the second wild card spot with 12 games remaining. Their issues Friday included an inability to establish control of the neutral zone, allowing the Blues to burn the Capitals on the flanks with long, precise passing, and a difficulty dealing with the Blues’ heavy defensive corps. That limited Washington on the offensive end, especially costly on a night when the Capitals had 17 giveaways, including 14 in the first 40 minutes.

After Blues forward Sammy Blais had scored following Ovechkin’s whiff early in the first period, the floodgates opened in the second. The Blues scored on a breakaway goal for Jordan Kyrou to make it 2-0 after receiving a long feed in the neutral zone from former Capitals winger Jakub Vrana. Kasperi Kapanen extended the lead after taking a stretch pass from Pavel Buchnevich and beating Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper with a wrister. And by the time Blais scored again at 14:36 — his shot briefly confused many in the arena after the puck got caught behind Kuemper’s water bottle in the net — the Blues owned a commanding 4-0 lead.

That extinguished any optimism the Capitals had following Wednesday’s comeback shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres. The Capitals’ first goal of the night was created by two of their defensemen — Alexander Alexeyev found Martin Fehervary on a backdoor cut for a goal at 5:47 of the third period. Nicklas Backstrom added another on a power play in the final three minutes, beating Blues goaltender Joel Hofer.

That followed a similar script as other recent performances: after being outplayed in the first 40 minutes, the Capitals had once again turned it on late. But just as they had done all night, the Blues controlled Washington’s momentum the rest of the way, handing the Capitals another disappointing result in a season full of them.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Jensen out with injury

Defenseman Nick Jensen was a scratch with an undisclosed injury suffered in Wednesday’s win over Buffalo. Jensen, who had already missed three games earlier this month due to an upper body injury, took part in the morning skate Friday morning but was considered a game-time decision. He was replaced in the lineup by 26-year-old Gabriel Carlsson, who was called up from the team’s AHL affiliate in Hershey, Pa., earlier this month.

Mantha scratched

Forward Anthony Mantha was a healthy scratch after Laviolette opted to sit him for the second half of the third period in the win over Buffalo. Mantha, who went 19 games without a goal before scoring in a win over the New York Islanders last week, was replaced in the lineup by 22-year-old Aliaksei Protas, who has now appeared in three consecutive games.

Vrana returns

Jakub Vrana returned to Washington for the second time in a month on Friday night. In February, the Capitals welcomed him back as a member of the Detroit Red Wings, who dealt him to St. Louis before the trade deadline. Vrana wore a protective mask after taking skate blade to the face and receiving stitches during a practice on Wednesday.

