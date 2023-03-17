Galopin Des Champs wins Cheltenham Gold Cup

CHELTENHAM, England — Galopin Des Champs stormed up the hill for a convincing victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.
“This race is just different. It brings winning to a different level,” Townend told iTV Racing.
A Plus Tard pulled up, ending a bid for back-to-back wins.
Galopin Des Champs and the Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame were even on the last jump but the King George winner could not keep up.
“It was messy for me — I couldn’t get a clean passage early, and he started jumping in the air a little bit, but when I got a bit of room, in fairness to him he came back into a rhythm with me and was very, very brave,” Townend said. “He got me out of a fair hole, to be honest.
“He missed one of the fences coming down the hill, and I thought that was going to put me on the back foot a bit again, but no, straight back on the bridle for me. I don’t think the horse understands how good he is, to be honest.”
Mullins said he was “absolutely delighted” for owner Audrey Turley and credited Townend for “a peach of a ride” under a lot of pressure.
“One or two fell and we missed all that, we had a lot of luck. I think that man on board, when the pressure comes on, he’s very good,” Mullins said.
