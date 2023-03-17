CJ Abrams is dealing with back tightness. The Nats are playing it safe.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — CJ Abrams hasn’t played since Tuesday and no one here seems too alarmed. At least not Dave Martinez or Abrams, who quietly confirmed Friday that he’s dealing with some back tightness. Martinez, the Washington Nationals’ manager, then admitted that, if it weren’t mid-March, Abrams would probably be out there as the team’s starting shortstop.

But it is mid-March, so Washington will be cautious. And why not? Nothing counts in the Grapefruit League. Abrams, 22, has 26 spring training at-bats and shouldn’t need many more. Friday afternoon, the Nationals faced the Houston Astros and had Leonel Valera at short. Penciled in behind him was Ildemaro Vargas, who’s expected to be Abrams’s backup during the regular season.

Valera, a nonroster invite, finished last year with 18 homers and 33 steals across high-A and AA for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The downside: He struck out 176 times in 130 games. Vargas, 31, returned to the mix after sticking as Washington’s utility man in 2022. Because he should play third, short and second this season, Martinez wants to get him reps at each spot in the last 10 days of camp. So while Abrams’s minor setback is a bump on the road to Opening Day — and again, apparently very minor — it’s also given Martinez a chance to see other players in the middle of the field.

“This one, I just wanted to play it safe,” Abrams said Friday. “It’s spring training. No need to overdo it.”

“I’m fielding, throwing, I can swing. I can do anything,” he continued. “Just no need to play, I guess.”

While Abrams wasn’t sure when he tweaked his back, Martinez pointed to a slide against the New York Mets on Tuesday. Whatever the case, it is somewhat notable that Abrams mentioned the tightness instead of trying to push through it. Spring is ripe for young players hiding injuries for the sake of impressing the club. Abrams arrived in West Palm Beach with only 302 major league plate appearances to his name.

Yet in the context of Washington’s rebuild, he’s not the typical 22-year-old. He did not come to spring training to earn a role. His focuses for the past month: maintain the six or so pounds of muscle he gained in the winter; swing at better pitches; turn more grounders into line drives — and maybe most importantly, stay healthy. Comfort helps achieve that last part, and it could help contain a bit of back tightness to exactly that.

“He’s gotten tons of at-bats already,” Martinez said, referring to both in-game plate appearances and facing teammates on backfields. “We don’t want this to become a bigger issue. So give him a few days, let him recover a little bit. He’ll probably do some baseball activity [Friday], and then we’ll get him back out there.”

