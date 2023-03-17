No. 1 Purdue joins a sad group as No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson pulls upset

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The door to the quirky dungeon in which a Virginia team sat alone for five years suddenly, inexplicably creaked open Friday night, and a shaft of light shone in, and in that light there appeared the best sight ever known to misery. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Company! Next to Virginia in that dungeon and in all the wretched future references will mope Purdue, the emphatic Big Ten champion which lost, 63-58, to Fairleigh Dickinson University on Friday night and became the second of the 152 No. 1 seeds since the seeding construct began in 1985 to lose to a No. 16 seed. It, like Virginia in 2018, succumbed to a set of initials largely unknown to the full arena that watched.

“It’s hard. It’s a very hard thing,” Purdue Coach Matt Painter said. “… Obviously it hurts. It hurts bad … We’ve got to face it. We’ve got to deal with it. We’ve got to come back stronger.”

Where Virginia’s loss helped the country learn UMBC — University of Maryland Baltimore County — Purdue’s will bring the Madness light upon FDU, a school from Teaneck, N.J., which went by its formal name, Fairleigh-Dickinson, when it held a 10-point lead on No. 1 seed Michigan in 1985 before fallowing narrowly, 59-55. Further, FDU became the second straight smallish New Jersey school to chase Purdue from the brackets, following upon St. Peter’s last year in the Sweet 16.

“If we played them 100 times, they’d probably beat us 99 times.” FDU’s first-year coach Tobin Anderson said. “But tonight’s the one. We had to be unique. We had to be unorthodox.”

This time, Purdue’s nemesis came from the forest of the First Four, where FDU swept past Texas Southern, 84-61, on Wednesday night just to gain a chance at Purdue. It came from a program that went 4-22 last season, and that actually finished runner-up in its conference tournament, only to get the bid because champion Merrimack wasn’t eligible for the NCAA tournament because of the waiting period required for teams moving up to Division I.

“We all have a chip on our shoulder,” Anderson said “People say we shouldn’t be here (because of Merrimack), shouldn’t be in the tournament and all that stuff we have to listen to.”

Still, even as things looked slightly curious with FDU up 32-31 at halftime, they looked almost normal with Purdue up 47-41 midway through the second half. That’s when FDU started showing uncommon guts and heart, whereupon Purdue’s offense began to look flustered, unsure, then rickety. The Boilermakers’ 7-foot-4 Big Ten player of the year Zach Edey, who collected 21 points and 15 rebounds began to become a non-factor, FDU often knocking the ball from his hands.

“We talked about before the game, whether they win or they lose (Edey) averages the same amount of points,” Anderson said. FDU did “a great job on everybody else.”

Purdue struggled to shoot, making 5 of 26 from beyond the arc.

Said Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer: “5-for-26 is not what we expect, not what we worked for, not a product of the work we’ve put in.”

Purdue also struggled to take care of the ball, with 16 turnovers to 9 for FDU.

Loyer again: “Their pressure was nothing we haven’t seen before, but it was constant.”

A swift comeback across the midpoint of the half reached success when Purdue’s Brandon Newman fumbled on the perimeter, and FDU’s Joe Munden Jr. collected it, hurried downcourt without an ounce of fear, made a layup and drew a foul. His free throw made the score 52-50, and FDU never trailed from there.

The minutes kept on inching by as Purdue’s stress mounted until 1:05 remained, when FDU’s Sean Moore, one of the players who followed Anderson from Division II Saint Thomas Aquinas, readied from the top of the key. When he let fly from his open spot, he made a little skit out of the follow-through, holding it out as if cocksure about the outcome. When it swished, FDU led 61-56.

From there, Purdue got two free throws from Fletcher Loyer to narrow to 61-58, and then got possession back after a review of a play in its defensive end with 30 seconds left, but its offense had disintegrated by then. Its initial lack of clarity got Coach Matt Painter to call a timeout with 18.9 seconds left, and then Braden Smith drove through the left side of the lane only to have Moore fly in and reject his try with 12.3 seconds left.

Then Loyer flung a guarded air ball out of the corner, and FDU’s Demetre Roberts made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left, and doom looked ready for Purdue, while Virginia looked ready for company.

