Defending champ OSU tops Northeastern in women's Frozen Four

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DULUTH, Minn. — Sloane Matthews, Makenna Webster and Hadley Hartmetz each scored and defending champion Ohio State eased by Northeastern 3-0 on Friday in the NCAA women’s Frozen Four. Top-seeded Ohio State (33-5-2) seeks its second championship in program history on Sunday in an all-WCHA final. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ohio State came out aggressively in the first period, getting the first 11 shots on goal as Northeastern didn’t have a shot through the opening nine minutes.

Matthews scored her sixth goal of the year to open the scoring just 1:16 into the game when she buried a rebound from national goalie of the year Gwyneth Philips. It was the first shot of the game. The Huskies appeared to tie it at 1-all with 5:39 left in the first, but Ohio State challenged and it was overturned for a hand pass.

Ohio State improved to 24-0-1 this season when leading after the first period.

Advertisement

Webster scored her 15th goal of the season at 11:16 of the second on a one-touch shot off a pass from Jennifer Gardiner. Hartmetz’s shot from the blue line capped the scoring with 1:16 to go in the second.

Amanda Thiele made 16 saves for her fourth shutout of the season.

Northeastern (34-3-1), the No. 1 defense in the country, hadn’t allowed more than two goals in a game since a 3-0 loss to Providence on Nov. 15.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article