March Madness live updates NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in full swing

Friday marks the busiest day of March Madness, with both the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the round of 64. There are 32 games on the schedule between the two events. The Marquette vs. South Florida women’s game tips things off at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, and there will be nonstop action until after midnight. Follow along for live updates, news and highlights from all the games.
The tournament debut of defending champion South Carolina (against Norfolk State at approximately 2 p.m.) headlines the women’s slate this afternoon. Transcendent guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa are also on the early part of the schedule (against Southeast Louisiana at approximately 4 p.m.).
Big East champion Marquette is the highest-seeded men’s team set to play this afternoon (against Vermont at approximately 2:45 p.m.). Fellow Big East teams Xavier (against Kennesaw State at 12:40 p.m.), Creighton (against North Carolina State at approximately 4 p.m.) and Connecticut (against Iona at 4:30 p.m.) will also have an early presence.
