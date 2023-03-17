The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

March Madness live updates NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in full swing

Dawn Staley and defending women's champion South Carolina are among the many teams scheduled to be in action Friday afternoon. (Mic Smith/AP)
By
, 
, 
, 
and 
clock iconUpdated just now
Listen
1 min

Friday marks the busiest day of March Madness, with both the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the round of 64. There are 32 games on the schedule between the two events. The Marquette vs. South Florida women’s game tips things off at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, and there will be nonstop action until after midnight. Follow along for live updates, news and highlights from all the games.

Here’s what to know

  • The tournament debut of defending champion South Carolina (against Norfolk State at approximately 2 p.m.) headlines the women’s slate this afternoon. Transcendent guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa are also on the early part of the schedule (against Southeast Louisiana at approximately 4 p.m.).
  • Big East champion Marquette is the highest-seeded men’s team set to play this afternoon (against Vermont at approximately 2:45 p.m.). Fellow Big East teams Xavier (against Kennesaw State at 12:40 p.m.), Creighton (against North Carolina State at approximately 4 p.m.) and Connecticut (against Iona at 4:30 p.m.) will also have an early presence.
  • Find the full men’s bracket here. The women’s bracket is here. All of The Post’s latest March Madness coverage is here.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

The tournament debut of defending champion South Carolina (against Norfolk State at approximately 2 p.m.) headlines the women’s slate this afternoon. Transcendent guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa are also on the early part of the schedule (against Southeast Louisiana at approximately 4 p.m.).
Big East champion Marquette is the highest-seeded men’s team set to play this afternoon (against Vermont at approximately 2:45 p.m.). Fellow Big East teams Xavier (against Kennesaw State at 12:40 p.m.), Creighton (against North Carolina State at approximately 4 p.m.) and Connecticut (against Iona at 4:30 p.m.) will also have an early presence.
Find the full men’s bracket here. The women’s bracket is here. All of The Post’s latest March Madness coverage is here.

1/3

End of carousel
Live contributors 5
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
MattBonesteel
ScottAllen
TramelRaggs
GlynnA. Hill
AdamKilgore

1/5

End of carousel
Loading...