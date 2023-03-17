No. 2 Maryland crushes No. 15 Holy Cross in first round of NCAA tournament

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thirty-two seconds. That’s all it took for Maryland to force Holy Cross into its first turnover — a pattern that would repeat itself over and over inside the Xfinity Center on Friday. The No. 2-seeded Terrapins never trailed in a 93-61 victory over No. 15 Holy Cross in an NCAA tournament first-round matchup that was never close from the opening tip. Maryland will face No. 7 Arizona in the second round Sunday, after the Wildcats beat No. 10 West Virginia, 75-62.

Maryland teammates and roommates Faith Masonius and Shyanne Sellers smiled and gave beauty-queen waves to the crowd after the final buzzer.

The Patriot League tournament champion was put on its heels immediately as the Terps swarmed defensively and pressed full court. The Crusaders could barely advance the ball across midcourt, let alone hold onto the ball. The turnovers piled up as Maryland jumped in passing lanes and completely blitzed a Holy Cross team that seemed unprepared for its length or defensive pressure.

The Terps opened the game on a 14-0 run that included seven Holy Cross turnovers before it was able to score a single point. The score could have been much more lopsided as Maryland missed several layups and short jumpers. By the time the buzzer blew at the end of the first quarter, Maryland had a 23-4 lead and the four points were the second fewest the Terps have given up in a quarter this season. They allowed just two in the second quarter against Northwestern on Feb. 9.

Nearly everyone had their moments on the offensive end as five players scored in double figures for Maryland. Abby Meyers tallied 16 points to go with three steals and two blocks. Diamond Miller finished with 13 points and eight rebounds while Sellers had 13 points, eight assists, two steals and a block. Brinae Alexander posted a game-high 18 points off the bench and Masonius had 10 points and three steals.

The game was already decided in that first quarter, but Maryland settled in on offense and became even more efficient on that end of the floor. The Terps shot 52.2 percent from the field, even with Coach Brenda Frese emptying her bench with about seven minutes left in the game. Holy Cross finished with 24 turnovers as Maryland scored 37 points off them.

Simone Foreman led Holy Cross with 13 points and Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly chipped in 10 for the Crusaders.

