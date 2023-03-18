Astros' Altuve leaves WBC game after hit on hand by a pitch

MIAMI — Jose Altuve left Venezuela’s World Baseball Classic quarterfinal against the United States after he was hit on the hand by a pitch from Daniel Bard on Saturday night.
Bard relieved Lance Lynn to start the inning and was wild throughout, walking two batters and throwing a pair of wild pitches. Bard, a 37-year-old Colorado right-hander, allowed all four batters who faced him to reached base as Venezuela overcame a three-run deficit to take a 6-5 lead.
