March Madness live updates Men’s second round begins; women’s first round continues

Furman, which stunned Virginia in the first round Thursday, gets the men's slate started Saturday with a second-round game against San Diego State. (Chris O'Meara/AP)
March Madness continues Saturday, with the first day of the men’s round of 32 and the second day of the women’s round of 64. That means there are 24 games on the schedule, with women’s No. 1 seed Indiana getting things started at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern, and men’s No. 1 seed Alabama helping closing things out late tonight against Maryland. Follow along for live updates, news and highlights from all the games.

>

Here’s what to know

  • No. 13 seed Furman (against San Diego State at 12:10 p.m.) and No. 15 seed Princeton (against budding star Coach Dennis Gates and Missouri at 6:10 p.m.) are back in action on the men’s side after their first-round upsets shook things up Thursday. No. 1 seeds Kansas, Houston and Alabama will also try to find their way to the Sweet 16.
  • Eleven-time champion Connecticut headlines the women’s slate when it debuts at 3 p.m. against Vermont. Huskies guard Azzi Fudd is among the top players to watch. Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes (against Tennessee Tech at 11:30 a.m.) and Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson (against Saint Louis at 1 p.m.) are also on that list.
  • The full men’s bracket can be found here. The women’s bracket is here. All of The Washington Post’s latest NCAA tournament coverage is here.
