Coach’s lessons stick with Broad Run softball even after his death

Before Broad Run’s players enter their dugout, they’re met by a sign zip-tied to the front entrance. It reads “Steele Stadium” — a maroon-and-gold placard proudly fastened to a chain link door. For 30 years, Ed Steele was a fixture in the Spartans’ dugout. He was a four-time state champion coach and won 509 career high school softball games at Broad Run, the second-highest win total in Virginia state history.

“He could just work with young people,” Linda Steele, his wife of 58 years, said. “They responded.”

But just months before he planned on coaching his 31st season, Steele died at 78 following a two-year bout with cancer. After coaching sporadically last season as his sickness began to worsen, the cancer was deemed untreatable shortly before his death in early February.

Broad Run is now faced with a challenge as the 2023 season dawns. The Spartans are forced to play a season absent their anchor — a man whom many players considered their idol.

“He always pushed us to be our best and play our hardest with his tough love,” senior Gabby Sultan said. “I just want to represent him and play for him.”

Just two seasons ago, a 76-year-old Steele was still slapping home runs over the Broad Run fence during practice. He was diagnosed with cancer following the 2021 season but did not immediately tell his team; he didn’t want people to feel sorry for him, his wife said.

At the first day of softball tryouts before the 2022 season, he was the same Steele the Spartans knew and loved. He was a quiet coach, a stoic leader who showed tough love but found time to joke around with his players.

“His love language was like almost insulting us,” senior Alyah Hindi said with a laugh. “He knows that he’s joking with us and we know it back.”

Steele had a tradition on the first day of practice each season. “Where do you find a dog with no legs?” he would ask the freshmen on his team each year, urging the upperclassmen who knew the punchline to be silent.

If the freshmen didn’t respond correctly (the answer: “Right where you left it!”), the team had to run laps around the field.

Not all of Steele’s practices were as lighthearted. Hindi remembers her freshman year tryout, when Steele told her to pretend she was the starting second baseman in the state championship with the bases loaded.

“He threw the ball up, and he hit it as hard as he could at me, and I missed it,” Hindi said. “And he was like ‘Well, I guess we know what you’ll do now.’... I immediately got into the car, started bawling my eyes out after tryouts.”

Steele gave Hindi the same challenge during her sophomore and junior year tryouts. In each of her next two tries, she fielded the ball cleanly.

“ ‘Well, I guess we can see what you would do now,’ ” Steele said to her.

Hindi didn’t get the chance to rise to Steele’s challenge at tryouts for the final time this season. He wasn’t there to tell his annual dog joke, either. First-year coach Dani Cook, who was coached at Broad Run by Steele until 2013, carried on her former coach’s tradition along with the team’s seniors on the first day of practice.

The moment was more reflective than joyful.

Steele’s declining health became more noticeable to the team at the start of last season, despite his best attempts to continue coaching. He struggled to hit groundballs during practices and began missing games because of his health.

“He definitely was fighting to show that he wasn’t just taking this sitting down,” Cook said. “The girls didn’t catch on necessarily until there were times where he was like ‘I just have to sit down’ because he physically couldn’t do it.”

Despite living an hour drive away, Steele continued to commute to Broad Run as long as his health permitted. Junior pitcher Reagan Troy remembers Steele — who was 30 pounds lighter as the cancer spread — giving her a personal, pregame pep talk in one of his final games as a coach.

“I went through a really hard time mentally last year, and he pulled me aside before one game and was like ‘I’m here for you,’ ” Troy said before bursting into tears. “It’s just hard because he was really tough on us, but he was still like a dad, you know?”

Steele planned on coaching the Spartans in 2023. But his final round of chemotherapy didn’t slow the spreading of the cancer. The entire Broad Run team wore their softball jerseys to Steele’s funeral.

Before their season-opener against Centreville on Friday, the Spartans donned green “Hearts of Steele” T-shirts. Troy pitched a shutout in the 10-0 mercy-rule win, while Sultan roped a triple into left field and Hindi snagged a line drive out of the air in the third inning.

“It really just meant a lot for us to come out and give it our all and show that we’re playing for him, wherever he is,” Hindi said.

