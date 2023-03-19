Astros’ Jose Altuve needs surgery on thumb fractured in WBC game

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MIAMI — Just three days after closer Edwin Díaz suffered a torn patella tendon in Puerto Rico’s postgame celebration, the World Baseball Classic altered another all-star’s regular season plans when Jose Altuve was hit by a pitch Saturday night in Venezuela’s loss to the United States. Altuve suffered a fractured right thumb and will require surgery in the coming days, according to the Astros. He will likely miss at least the first month of the season, if not more.

The former most valuable player and two-time World Series Champion was victimized by a 95 mile per hour fastball that ran in on his hands in the fifth inning of what became one of the tournament’s more exciting games. At the time, United States pitcher Daniel Bard was in the middle of a breakdown of command that helped the Venezuelan team erase an early deficit and take a midgame lead. The U.S. eventually rallied to win the game on Trea Turner’s spectacular eighth-inning grand slam, one that ensured Venezuela would not only lose its first game of the tournament, but go home.

The defending World Series champion Astros did not commit to a timeline for Altuve’s return, but their General Manager Dana Brown was not coy about the impact the injury will have on a team once again carrying World Series expectations.

“It’s a massive blow. You can’t replace a player like this this close to the season,” Brown told the Houston Chronicle and other outlets at the Astros’ spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Sunday morning. “These players don’t exist. You just can’t go out and replace this type of a player.”

Update on Jose Altuve. pic.twitter.com/I9nQEQ3uyS — Houston Astros (@astros) March 19, 2023

Indeed, Altuve is the second irreplaceable player on a World Series hopeful to suffer a season-altering injury in the tournament. Since Díaz crumpled after Puerto Rico’s exhilarating victory over the Dominican Republic, players and managers across Major League Baseball have been fielding questions about whether the tournament is worth the risk it poses to big league players ahead of their grueling regular season. To a man, those involved in the WBC have been adamant that the risk of injury is both no greater than it would be in spring training and entirely worth it. Venezuela Manager Omar Lopez, for example, offered a lengthy defense of the tournament’s importance to players and their home countries in the wake of Díaz’s injury. But Saturday night, he was less effusive.

“Of course I’m deeply concerned, sad, frustrated. I would like to express my emotions in a different way, but have I to be strong in front of you, in front of my family, in front of my country,” Lopez said in his postgame news conference. “I asked God to give back the players to the organizations in a healthy way. It is easy to pray when things go well, but when things go bad, we have to pray and ask Him to give us strength and to desire the mental and physical recuperation of all the team.”

By many measures (or at least the ones MLB has been eager to share with reporters this week), this fourth iteration of the WBC has been the most watched tournament of all-time. Saturday night’s quarterfinal was played in front of a sellout crowd at Miami’s loanDepot Park, in what Turner called “probably the loudest game I’ve ever played in.”

MLB reported that pool play was the most attended round in the (brief) history of the tournament, and that Japan’s game against Korea was watched by more households in Japan than any sport in the Tokyo Olympics. Even the U.S.'s first game against Great Britain — not exactly a marquee baseball matchup — drew more viewers in the United States than any first-round game since 2009, the league said.

Part of the increased appeal, it would seem, is the willingness of MLB stars to participate in greater numbers than before, particularly for the Americans. Altuve’s Venezuelan team included almost every MLB star from that country, too. The more stars involved, the more likely it is that one of them will suffer a major injury.

As Díaz’s Mets teammate Brandon Nimmo said last week, injuries can happen in spring training games, too. A day later, Nimmo — who said he skipped the WBC to focus on the Mets’ season — was helped off the field with an ankle injury after sliding into second base. Beware the slides of March, wherever they occur.

