March Madness live updates Men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments in round of 32

March Madness continues Sunday with the round of 32 in both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments. There are 16 games on the schedule, beginning with Xavier vs. Pittsburgh in a men’s game that tips off just after noon Eastern and continuing deep into the night. Follow along for live updates, news and highlights from all the games.
No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, the story of the men’s tournament so far after it beat top-seeded Purdue on Friday night, returns to face No. 9 Florida Atlantic at approximately 7:45 p.m. Eastern. Michigan State vs. Marquette (5:15 p.m.) and Saint Mary’s vs. Connecticut (6:10 p.m.) are among the other men’s games to watch.
Defending women’s champion South Carolina opens the women’s schedule against South Florida at 1 p.m. Eastern. Caitlin Clark and Iowa (vs. Georgia at 3 p.m.) and Faith Masonius and Maryland (vs. Arizona at 5:30 p.m.) also play Sunday.
