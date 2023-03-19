Diamond Miller, Maryland hit a higher gear for a third straight Sweet 16 trip

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Diamond Miller always lingers on the court after the Maryland Terrapins’ warmups wrap up. Her team huddles for a quick message and breaks for the locker room, and Miller looks for a ball — she needs one more to go in. On Sunday afternoon, it was a quick shot from the interior.

That layup led to many more. The second-team all-American attacked the rim ferociously as she helped the Terps rally from a halftime deficit for a 77-64 victory over seventh-seeded Arizona in the second round of the NCAA tournament, sending Maryland to its third consecutive Sweet 16.

The Terps (27-6), the No. 2 seed in the Greenville (S.C.) 1 Region, erased a subpar second quarter with a dominant third. On Saturday, the Terps will face third-seeded Notre Dame, which edged No. 11 seed Mississippi State, 53-48, earlier Sunday in South Bend, Ind. A Miller buzzer-beater lifted the Terps past the host Fighting Irish, 74-72, on Dec. 1.

Top-seeded South Carolina also advanced to the regional semifinals by routing eighth-seeded South Florida, 76-45. No. 4 UCLA or No. 5 Oklahoma, who meet Monday in Los Angeles, will be the reigning national champion’s next opponent.

Miller did a little bit of everything Sunday as Maryland looked to run at every opportunity — after makes or misses. She finished with 24 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. With her team up 20 midway through the fourth quarter, the senior forced a jump ball to yield an Arizona turnover. The crowd erupted as she turned upcourt and pointed her long arms to signal that it was Maryland’s ball.

Sunday probably was Miller’s last time playing a college game at Xfinity Center; she is expected to be a lottery pick in the WNBA draft. As she checked out for the final time, she put her hands on her hips and exhaled and gave Coach Brenda Frese a bear hug on her way to the bench.

Shyanne Sellers also left her fingerprints all over the game with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Faith Masonius (12 points) scored in double figures for the third straight game after going 11 in a row without doing so. Brinae Alexander chipped in 12 points off the bench.

Maryland grabbed control of the game in the third quarter, opening with a 19-4 run capped by a Sellers layup off a pretty assist from Miller. Arizona (22-10) had outscored the Terps 25-15 in the second quarter, but Maryland picked up its defense, outscored the Wildcats 29-9 in the third and cruised the rest of the way.

Maryland likes to “punch first” and make its opponent call the first timeout. The Terps accomplished exactly that with a 12-2 run, compelling Arizona to call a timeout after it fell behind 6-0. The Wildcats turned the ball over on their first three possessions, and Maryland took a 17-8 lead into the second quarter.

The second quarter was a different story. An Abby Meyers three-pointer with 7:16 left gave Maryland a 25-14 lead, but the game had already begun to turn. Sellers had checked out after committing her second foul with 7:49 to go, and the Terps would go nearly four minutes without scoring after Meyers’s bucket. Arizona strung together 10 straight points in that stretch, capitalizing on poor shot selection by Maryland and getting out in transition after those misses.

Arizona took its first lead at 31-29 and went into halftime with a 33-32 lead edge. The Wildcats shot a blistering 63.2 percent in the second quarter to fuel their comeback, but Miller and the rest of the Terps had other plans for the second half.

