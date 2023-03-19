Michigan State headed to another Sweet 16 after bouncing Marquette

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They held a slog Sunday evening at Nationwide Arena, and slogs often do tilt in the direction of Michigan State, especially during March Madness. When this one did likewise, Columbus had established itself as a sort of graveyard of champions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Where the Big Ten regular season and tournament champion Purdue had left for home after Friday night against wee Fairleigh Dickinson, Big East regular season and tournament champion Marquette followed it out the bracket in a 69-60 loss that became only its third since the ancient history of Dec. 20. In turn, the bale of turnovers Marquette committed and the pile of grind Michigan State amassed sent Coach Tom Izzo to his 15th Sweet 16 amid 25 straight tournament berths.

In another of those familiar cases of madness and Madness, it’s the fourth-place team from the Big Ten that will proceed to New York to play Kansas State in an East Region semifinal. It’s an uneven 21-12 No. 7 seed that lost meekly to Ohio State in its conference-tournament quarterfinal. Yet it’s a team that left a fantastic No. 2 seed empty at 29-7 because the Spartans proved rugged enough to pull through some bleak numbers such as their 2-for-16 three-point shooting.

That ruggedness combined with the 23 points wrung from Tyson Walker’s fearless guard play to pull out of a 42-40 deficit, nudge ahead 48-42 and 52-45, then bolt back out ahead one last time in the final three minutes and change after Marquette closed within 56-55. That last bolt came from Walker’s gutsy drive through the left for a scoop-in with 3:06 left, A.J. Hoggard’s drive through the right for a non-artful but good little bank shot, Walker’s 15-footer after a timeout with 1:16 left and some other little matters that end up big, such as Malik Hall’s he-man offensive rebound and two blocked shots from Mady Sissoko.

The path to those points howled with Michigan State’s traditional defense, which might have had something to do with a remarkable sequence midway through the second half in which six consecutive Marquette possessions resulted in the basketball not touching the rim or the backboard: five turnovers and one easily swatted blocked shot. Through all the thickets of the slog, Tyler Kolek, the Big East tournament most outstanding player, wriggled and struggled and suffered for 2-for-8 shooting, six turnovers to exceed his five assists, four fouls and seven points.

From the get-go, Michigan State’s energy seemed riper than Marquette’s, and by the 12:24 mark of the first half, the score stood 18-5, the rebounds stood 8-2, the assists stood 3-0 and the shots stood 7 for 11 next to 2 for 8.

From there, the higher seed played its basketball uphill, with halting progress. The score got to 31-22 late in the first half when Marquette plied the only statistical advantage it had: three-point shooting. The unlikely Ben Gold, a 6-foot-11 Kiwi reserve with a robust three-point percentage of 29.2, sent a hopeless line-drive launch from the right, but when that missed, Gold went undeterred.

He tried again from the left edge and swished that 2:41 before halftime.

After almost two minutes of back-and-forth yielded nothing, Olivier-Maxence Prosper stood pretty close to where Gold stood, and when his three rained down, Marquette had nudged within 31-28.

Michigan State took a timeout, and the fairly large Marquette minority of the crowd didn’t.

When the Spartans’ Jaden Akins made a confident drive through the left for a one-handed 10-footer, that gave Michigan State a bit of room and the 33-28 lead it would carry to halftime. By then, Marquette’s shooting had creaked to 37.5 percent (9 for 24) and its rebounds had inched up to 12 (against 20 on the other side). Yet the big green clamp with which the sport is so familiar remained upon Kolek, who had one point and two assists by then, 12 points and five assists below his averages.

