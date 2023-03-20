Arsenal and Wayne Rooney will meet again in the MLS All-Star Game

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MLS’s choice of Arsenal to play in the league’s All-Star Game this summer will not only bring the possible English Premier League champion to Washington but also reunite Wayne Rooney with an old adversary on a fresh stage. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The famed north London club has signed a contract to participate in the July 19 exhibition at Audi Field, MLS officials said. Rooney — the D.C. United coach, who as a player faced the Gunners in many epic clashes over 16 years with Everton and Manchester United — will guide the MLS squad.

Audi Field was awarded the All-Star Game last summer, but the format remained a mystery until the contract with Arsenal was finalized late last week. An announcement is expected this week.

“I’m pleased it’s Arsenal,” Rooney said, grinning. “Being an English team as well means a little bit more to me.”

During a standout career, Rooney posted 15 goals and six assists in 35 career meetings with the Gunners, including Champions League and FA Cup clashes.

“It’s going to be a fun few days,” the Liverpool native said. “I’m sure once I know what players I can choose from, it will be interesting for me because it will be a little bit different kind of game.”

It will complete an all-star hat trick for Rooney, who played against MLS (while employed by Manchester United in 2011) and for MLS (in 2019 against Atlético Madrid). It’s common for the coach in the host city to oversee the MLS squad.

Rooney’s history with Arsenal dates to 2002, when, as a 16-year-old breaking in with his hometown Everton, he scored his first Premier League goal — one that helped end the Gunners’ 30-game unbeaten streak.

Rooney posted a hat trick against Arsenal in 2011, one of his 29 Premier League meetings. In 2009, he was part of a Manchester United side that ousted the Gunners in the Champions League semifinals.

“More good memories than bad ones,” he reminisced.

The All-Star Game will bring multiple events to Buzzard Point, including a skills competition. United season ticket holders will have priority access to purchase tickets to the match. The public sale will begin this week.

Those in attendance just might be watching the reigning Premier League champion. With 10 games left, Arsenal leads titleholders Manchester City by eight points. The Gunners, who last season finished fifth and 24 points off the pace, are aiming to hoist the trophy for the first time since 2004, when a squad known as “The Invincibles” made league history with a 26-0-12 record.

Arsenal’s current roster includes backup goalkeeper Matt Turner, the U.S. World Cup starter. In 2021, while representing the New England Revolution, Turner was MVP of the All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

This visit will mark the Gunners’ third appearance in the Mid-Atlantic region over five summers, following friendlies against Real Madrid in 2019 in Landover, Md., and Everton last summer in Baltimore.

MLS moved away from the traditional East vs. West All-Star Game setup many years ago. The past two years, the MLS all-stars squared off against counterparts from Mexico’s Liga MX. Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea, among others, have participated as well.

Arsenal was the MLS’s guest in 2016 in San Jose. The last time the game was held in Washington was 2004 at RFK Stadium (East vs. West).

This year’s game will fall one day after the fifth anniversary of Audi Field’s opening, which was also Rooney’s playing debut for United. Since then, the stadium has hosted international matches, French and Latin American teams, the 2022 NWSL championship and a United-Bayern Munich friendly last summer.

