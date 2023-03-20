Battlefield girls thump Yorktown in Va. Class 6 lacrosse state title rematch

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The postgame celebration Monday night for the Battlefield girls’ lacrosse team — a group hug of Bobcats bouncing around their goalie — may have seemed out of place for an early-season contest that resulted in just the team’s second win of the year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But Monday’s 18-5 thumping of Yorktown at home wasn’t just any other victory.

The two teams last matched up in June’s Virginia High School League Class 6 state title game, and the Patriots won by 10. Battlefield goalie Gracie Lint was in net for that defeat. In Monday’s rematch, the junior netminder felt the Bobcats needed to make a statement.

“I feel like a lot of people doubt us … because we’re [from] Prince William County,” she said. “There’s not very many other great schools for lacrosse here, and people come in doubting us … I really think we sent a message today by showing we can compete with you and we can beat you.”

Advertisement

Lint played the first half and made 10 saves, a key reason Battlefield (2-0) held a 12-2 lead at intermission despite having just three more shots than its Fairfax County opponent.

She denied two shots by Yorktown (1-2) in rapid succession with under nine minutes left in the half. When the chaos near the net finally subsided, Lint whacked her goal post with her stick in celebration.

“You just killed that girl — like, you are amazing,” she recalled thinking to herself. “Keep it up.”

Late in Lint’s outing, midfielder Erin Sweeney scored to put Battlefield up 10, starting a running clock — just like a Yorktown tally late in last year’s championship game did. Sweeney, who finished with five goals, noted that fact postgame and said Monday was a “redemption win” for the Bobcats.

After that loss in the last spring’s final, Sweeney, now a senior captain, went with the other team leaders to Coach Mary Kugler and asked her to push the team harder. Last year’s Bobcats, Sweeney and others believed, had taken wins against nearby teams for granted and weren’t prepared to face premier squads. They had not played many Fairfax County schools and had neither the mental preparation nor the confidence to deal with a high-powered opponent in the state final.

Monday night, both were in evidence.

“Going into it we knew what we had to do to really make a name for ourselves the rest of the season and show everybody else in the state who we are,” Sweeney said.

GiftOutline Gift Article