1 Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Rewind a few months, and the Memphis Grizzlies’ biggest concern seemed to be whether they could back up their prolific trash talking. But Ja Morant’s gun video and subsequent eight-game suspension have raised the stakes, prompting the 23-year-old guard to apologize and disavow gun violence in hopes of reclaiming his reputation while exposing the Grizzlies’ apparent inaction in the wake of several alleged off-court incidents involving threatening behavior or violence by their franchise player.

Morant is expected to return to the court shortly after he rejoins the Grizzlies on Monday. Following an initial stretch of wobbly play in his absence, Memphis remains locked in a race with the Sacramento Kings for the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed. From the Grizzlies’ perspective, this saga could have played out a lot worse: Morant didn’t harm anyone with the gun, he avoided a season-ending suspension and he will have multiple weeks to ramp up before the postseason.