Regardless of how the final standings shake out, these five stars will step onto the postseason stage with major expectations and plenty to prove. Remember, several of last year’s pressure-cooker candidates — James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul — couldn’t handle the heat.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Rewind a few months, and the Memphis Grizzlies’ biggest concern seemed to be whether they could back up their prolific trash talking. But Ja Morant’s gun video and subsequent eight-game suspension have raised the stakes, prompting the 23-year-old guard to apologize and disavow gun violence in hopes of reclaiming his reputation while exposing the Grizzlies’ apparent inaction in the wake of several alleged off-court incidents involving threatening behavior or violence by their franchise player.
Morant is expected to return to the court shortly after he rejoins the Grizzlies on Monday. Following an initial stretch of wobbly play in his absence, Memphis remains locked in a race with the Sacramento Kings for the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed. From the Grizzlies’ perspective, this saga could have played out a lot worse: Morant didn’t harm anyone with the gun, he avoided a season-ending suspension and he will have multiple weeks to ramp up before the postseason.
Nevertheless, the Grizzlies are hardly in the clear. Morant has acknowledged seeking help to handle his stress and anxiety, and his every move during the playoffs will be subjected to career-high levels of scrutiny. The Grizzlies are hoping to build off their conference semifinals appearance last year, but they could face Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors or Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks in the first round. Either matchup could lead to chippy play or tense late-game scenarios that will put Morant and his brash teammates under the microscope. With his careless actions in a Colorado nightclub, Morant has set himself up to be the scapegoat if Memphis exits early.
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
With each successive MVP campaign, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has collected a growing number of critics who demand postseason results to justify his individual hardware. Their arguments are rooted in history: If Jokic wins his third straight MVP this year, he will have done something that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan and other all-time greats never managed, all while making the Western Conference finals just once to date.
Indeed, it feels like Jokic’s eight-year career has been building toward this postseason. He’s playing at the peak of his powers. His lead running mate, Jamal Murray, is back after missing the last two playoff runs with a knee injury. Denver’s starting five has never possessed better balance around him. And the unforgiving West has never been so winnable, with the Warriors plagued by inconsistency and the Phoenix Suns weakened by Kevin Durant’s untimely ankle injury.
Denver has been in firm command of the conference for most of the season, and Jokic is flirting hard with averaging a 24-point triple-double. With a league-best 30-6 home record, a second-ranked offense and an experience edge over the likes of the Grizzlies and Kings, the Nuggets are in prime position to reach their first Finals in franchise history. While Jokic, 28, is an underrated playoff performer, he’s reached the same point as Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021: needing a breakthrough to keep doubters at bay.
Kevin Durant, Suns
The current ebb in Durant discourse — prompted by a fluky pregame ankle injury — won’t last. Come mid-April, the Suns will once again face a chorus of “title or bust” proclamations fueled, in part, by critics of Durant’s messy exit from the Brooklyn Nets.
But there are layers to the expectations piling up on Durant’s shoulders. He’s still seeking his first title since departing the Warriors in 2019. He’s still coping with the fact that the Warriors won without him last year, beating a Boston Celtics group that swept his Nets out of the first round. And he’s surrounded by a strong cast — led by Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton — that made the 2021 Finals and is free from Kyrie Irving-like disruptive influences.
What’s more, the Suns’ bold move for Durant at the trade deadline cost them a rising star in Mikal Bridges and four first-round picks. That type of future-mortgaging haul removes any possibility of a grace period for the 34-year-old forward, whose extensive injury history has limited him to 55 or fewer appearances in each of the past four seasons. The Suns welcomed Durant with a full-blown pep rally because he’s the type of superstar capable of delivering the first championship in franchise history. Shaquille O’Neal said it well in February: “If they don’t win, it’s going to be a hell of a summer for Mr. K.D.”
Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Tatum, 25, is seeking some redemption after his first Finals appearance ended in a hail of missed jumpers and unsightly turnovers last June. The four-time all-star has cooled off considerably after a strong start to the season, shooting just 42.3 percent overall and 29.2 percent from deep since the all-star break. The Celtics, in turn, have lost their grasp on the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed and slipped to No. 3 entering Monday’s action.
Though Boston remains a leading contender thanks to top-five rankings in both offensive and defensive efficiency, a recent slump has raised questions about its predictable offense and rookie coach Joe Mazzulla’s readiness. Tatum’s shaky outside shooting, ball control issues and bouts of passive play have contributed to the Celtics’ slide, as he missed a layup to close out an inexplicable March 13 loss to the Houston Rockets, then watched as Grant Williams fumbled his way through a doomed final possession in a Saturday loss to the Utah Jazz.
The Celtics still have enough talent, depth, experience and impact defenders to remain strong favorites in the first round regardless of their opponent. Yet their Finals path could be considerably more challenging than last year if they open on the road against both the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks. With Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton back healthy and Boston’s Al Horford approaching his 37th birthday, Tatum must deliver the best postseason run of his career for the Celtics to get another title shot.
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers
Nearly four years in, the Los Angeles Clippers don’t have much to show for their 2019 poaching of Kawhi Leonard from the Toronto Raptors. Despite signing a pair of contracts worth more than $243 million, the two-time Finals MVP has appeared in just 13 playoff wins with the Clippers. Leonard couldn’t prevent an embarrassing second-round collapse against the Nuggets in the Bubble, and he suffered a knee injury during the 2021 playoffs that sidelined him for the franchise’s first trip to the Western Conference finals.
The Clippers have spent much of the past two seasons in purgatory waiting for their 31-year-old star to get back on the court and up to speed. While Leonard has missed 29 games this season and wasn’t selected to the all-star team, he’s reestablished himself as an efficient and composed scorer capable of handling heavy minutes since the midseason break. Intent on getting the most out of its investment in Leonard, Los Angeles has gone all in with a flurry of trade deadline moves and the recent signing of Russell Westbrook.
Unfortunately, Leonard’s defensive mobility and impact have slipped noticeably compared to his San Antonio Spurs heyday. This postseason will therefore mark an important crossroads: Can Leonard rekindle the elite two-way play necessary to fulfill the Clippers’ grand ambitions, or has he faded into a different stage of his illustrious, but often confounding, career?