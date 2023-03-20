March Madness live updates NCAA women’s tournament continues in round of 32

March Madness continues Monday with the conclusion of the women’s round of 32, when eight more teams will secure berths in the region semifinals later this week. No. 3 seed Ohio State faces No. 6 seed North Carolina to tip things off at 4 p.m. Eastern, and several elite programs will be on the court in the hours ahead. Follow along for live updates, news and highlights from all the games.
Here’s what to know
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
Indiana is the only No. 1 seed scheduled to play Monday (against No. 9 Miami at 8 p.m.), and all-American center Mackenzie Holmes is expected to return after she missed the Hoosiers’ tournament opener with a knee injury.
The night’s highest-profile matchup pits No. 2 seed Connecticut against No. 7 seed Baylor at 9 p.m. U-Conn. has made 14 consecutive Final Fours, and the two schools have combined to win 14 national championships.
1/3
Just now
Just now