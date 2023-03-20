St. John’s hires Rick Pitino, bringing him back to the Big East

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

St. John’s has hired Rick Pitino as its new men’s basketball coach, giving the Hall of Famer his first major-conference job since he parted ways with Louisville in September 2017. The school announced the move with a statement Monday afternoon. Contract details were not immediately announced, but ESPN and Stadium both reported that Pitino had agreed to a six-year deal. This past offseason, he renegotiated his contract with Iona that removed any buyout clause.

“One of my great coaching memories was having the distinct privilege of coaching against Lou Carnesecca and St John’s, a Hall of Fame coach and historic program that I have always respected,” Pitino said in the school’s statement. “It is surreal to now have this opportunity to bring St John’s back to prominence.”

Pitino, 70, spent the past three seasons at Iona and twice led the Gaels to the NCAA tournament. This season, Iona won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament and was seeded 13th in the NCAA tournament’s West Region but lost to Connecticut by 24 in the first round Friday. He said in February that he wants to coach for five or six more years but only at a program he thought could contend for Final Four berths, and only in a state where he would like to live (Pitino has a home in Westchester County, N.Y., close to Iona’s campus in New Rochelle and not far from St. John’s in Queens).

Advertisement

Pitino, who was born in New York and raised on Long Island, won national titles at Kentucky and Louisville and also led Providence to the Final Four, and he also coached the NBA’s New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. But he also has been the target of numerous NCAA investigations going to back to his days as an assistant at Hawaii in the 1970s. Louisville fired him after 16 seasons in 2017 because of his alleged involvement in a pay-to-play scandal involving a recruit — and the Cardinals’ 2013 national championship was vacated — though an NCAA panel cleared him of wrongdoing in November.

Pitino, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, has a career record of 834-293 as a college coach and has taken five different schools (Boston University, Providence, Kentucky, Louisville and Iona) to the NCAA tournament.

Once a national powerhouse, St. John’s has not been relevant on the national college basketball stage in decades. The Red Storm has made the NCAA tournament only five times this century and hasn’t won a tournament game in 23 years while churning through five head coaches, most recently Mike Anderson, whose four-season run ended March 10 when St. John’s fired him after an 18-15 campaign.

It’s unclear whether St. John’s owes Anderson any buyout money. On Monday, he told ESPN he is filing an arbitration lawsuit against the school after he was fired for cause, meaning the school believes it does not owe him a buyout, which would be somewhere around $10 million.

GiftOutline Gift Article