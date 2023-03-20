NFL owners likely to approve another Roger Goodell contract extension

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NFL owners are expected to consider a contract extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell next week during the annual league meeting in Phoenix and “probably” will vote then to ratify it, a person familiar with the owners’ views said Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Goodell’s latest contract extension, negotiated with the owners on the NFL’s compensation committee, is “all but done” and is expected to run until the spring of 2027, according to that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the league made no announcement.

The NFL declined to comment through a spokesman.

Goodell’s current contract expires in March 2024. The extension must be approved by at least 24 of the 32 team owners.

Goodell, 64, was elected by the owners in 2006 to succeed Paul Tagliabue as commissioner. Joe Lockhart, then the league’s top spokesman, said in December 2017 that Goodell intended to retire by the completion of his current contract in 2024. Two other people familiar with the league’s inner workings said then that Goodell had told owners he would step away after negotiating a new labor agreement with the players and a new set of broadcasting contracts.

But Goodell declined to confirm those retirement plans later that day, saying he had not made a decision. And now he appears poised to finalize another extension that would last beyond his 68th birthday.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed opposition in 2017 to that contract extension for Goodell. There has been no such opposition, to this point, to this extension. There was speculation while this extension was being negotiated that the deal would include a succession plan. But an owner said last summer that the two issues were separate and that Goodell’s extension was not expected to address succession. The owners emerged from an October meeting in New York planning for the compensation committee to negotiate the new deal.

Goodell and the owners completed a new set of broadcasting deals in 2021 that will pay the league and teams more than $110 billion in rights fees over 11 years, while putting the NFL’s package of Thursday night games on Amazon Prime. That came after a collective bargaining agreement completed with the NFL Players Association in 2020 provided for an expanded, 14-team postseason field and a 17-game regular season.

Goodell guided the league through the coronavirus pandemic but also has faced sharp criticism while dealing with a string of controversies that included last season’s 11-game suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct and two NFL investigations of Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his team’s workplace. Goodell’s pay averaged just under $64 million per year for the fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21, the New York Times reported in 2021.

The league meeting begins Sunday at a Phoenix-area resort.

