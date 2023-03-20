Shiffrin tops season-record $1M in ski World Cup prize money

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland — Mikaela Shiffrin earned another piece of World Cup history — the first Alpine skier with $1 million to top the season-ending race prize money list confirmed Monday. Shiffrin’s win in a giant slalom Sunday was her 13th World Cup victory since October and lifted her total prize money total race organizers to 964,200 Swiss francs ($1.04 million).

That set the all-time Alpine World Cup record and moved her earnings above Marco Odermatt, whose giant slalom win Saturday in his last race of the season set a men’s record with 941,200 Swiss francs ($1,017,000).

Shiffrin’s previous best prize total was 886,000 Swiss francs ($958,000) in the 2018-19 season, when she also won the women’s overall World Cup title. She won her fifth title this season.

Her historic World Cup season ends with the 28-year-old American extending her all-time career wins total to 88 and setting a new women’s career mark of 21 giant slalom wins.

Her prize money total was almost three times more than the next highest earning woman, Sofia Goggia, whose 338,000 Swiss francs ($365,000) was boosted by five wins in downhill.

After Odermatt, the next best men’s earner with 623,000 Swiss francs ($673,000) was Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Shiffrin’s partner.

Kilde’s eight World Cup race wins included the most lucrative race of the season, a downhill at Kitzbuehel, Austria. It pays 100,000 euros ($107,000) to the winner.

Odermatt’s total topped the previous men’s record of 670,000 Swiss francs ($724,000) set by Marcel Hirscher in his overall title-winning season of 2017-18.

