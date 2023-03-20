St. Mary’s faceoff specialist battles; Lewis soccer tries to maintain its level

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

St. Mary’s (Annapolis) faceoff specialist Justin Webber separated his shoulder during the first half of the Saints’ 17-13 win against Georgetown Prep on March 7. He sat hunched over, with his jersey off, in the locker room at halftime. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Webber, you want to play?” Coach Vic Lilly asked him. “You’re damn right I do, Coach,” he replied.

Webber took the next two faceoffs before the pain made him remove himself from the game. He missed the next two contests before suiting up again Friday against La Salle (Pa.) at Navy.

Webber has reason for always being eager to take the field.

A Southern Maryland native, he initially attended St. Mary’s Ryken. During November of his sophomore year, he realized St. Mary’s was still holding in-person school amid the pandemic and had some athletic teams in action. So he transferred that January.

Two days before the Saints’ first scrimmage that spring, the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association informed Lilly that Webber had to sit out his sophomore year because he played in a scrimmage as a freshman at Ryken before its season was shut down. (When transferring into the MIAA, athletes who previously competed for other schools must come during open enrollment in the summer.)

Now a senior committed to Maryland-Baltimore County, he is a part of a Saints squad that is 5-0 and ranked among the top teams in the country. He has battled with junior teammate Teddy Androus, a Notre Dame commit, for the starting faceoff role. At this point, Lilly has them alternate every two draws.

“We have a two-headed horse,” Lilly said. “He made Teddy better every day in practice his sophomore and junior year. They’re a team now.”

— Shane Connuck

Soccer

All great programs must pay the tax of graduation at some point, and for Lewis that bill came due last spring. The Springfield program has been a surprise contender in Northern Virginia the last two seasons, making to the Class 5 state final in 2021 and then the Class 6 quarterfinal last year.

But the team graduated 11 seniors last year, nine of whom were starters. Heading into this spring, they will rely on a new cast to replace 31 goals of production and carry the torch of achievement. Five years ago, that might have seemed like an impossible task for the Lancers. But in high school soccer, success has a way of breeding confidence and, eventually, more success.

“To replace that, we’re relying on how far the program has progressed in the last couple of years,” Coach John Millward said. “Those guys who have been on the ride for those seasons, they’re able to leverage that experience. They have a better sense of what has worked, what hasn’t and what we do when we face adversity.”

It didn’t take long for this team to find adversity: 25 minutes into the season opener against Wakefield, the Lancers were down 2-0. Undaunted, the Lancers scored three goals to start the year with a 3-2 comeback victory.

The Lancers looked far more comfortable in their second game Thursday, controlling the run of play in a 3-1 win over Lake Braddock.

“With this group, I don’t have to sit here and demand them to put in the work,” Millward said. “They’re doing it by themselves, and pushing each other. Early on in the season, I haven’t always seen that. So seeing these group conduct themselves like this in training, it’s really exciting in terms of their potential.”

— Michael Errigo

Baseball

Last year, Herndon Coach Stephen Frank lauded the value of mental toughness, as many coaches do. And whether he liked it or not, the Hornets’ season — featuring an 0-2 start, a slew of coronavirus cases early in the postseason and the prolonged absence of their top pitcher, who broke his wrist trying to dunk at a pep rally — fortified the idea plenty.

From the region semifinals through the state semifinals, the Hornets played four agonizing postseason games, went to extra innings in all four outings, and walked away with a victory in each to reach the first state title game in school history.

This year, he’s letting the seniors evangelize for him.

“I look back at last season, that was one of the best times of my life,” senior Liam Willson said. “I’m just preaching to these kids to trust the process. We’ve seen how the philosophy has played out.”

If nothing else, Willson believes the long-term future of the program is in good hands. In practice, the Hornets nail down baserunning and defensive nuances while more desirable drills take a back seat. In the offseason, younger players Zoomed with MLB veteran and Herndon alum Brandon Guyer, who specializes in the mental side of the sport. Before he heads off to play at Wake Forest, though, Willson hopes to bring home a title of his own.

So far, even with a younger roster, it has looked like a possibility. Herndon opened with a 20-0 win over Maryland private school Bullis and followed that with a 6-1 victory over South Lakes, the Hornets’ rivals and one of the teams that took them to extra innings last year.

“It’s never a good idea to count us out,” Willson said.

— Spencer Nusbaum

Tennis

The Sidwell Friends Quakers are trying to be like goldfish.

For captain Nico Rodriguez, yelling “Goldfish!” before a match is all about embracing the animal’s short-term memory and mentally resetting with each point.

“It basically means that you want to have a goldfish mentality and that you forget really quickly whatever has happened in the past,” Rodriguez said. “Whether it’s a good thing or a bad thing, you want to always have that fresh mind-set going in.”

Rodriguez, who plays fourth singles, has seen real results from that mental discipline during matches. During a tough matchup against Calvert Hall last week, Rodriguez says he took a moment while tied at 5-5 to reset, talk strategy with his coach and hear some hype from teammates before pulling away with his first individual win of the season.

The team, as a whole, is looking to reset this year. The Quakers won their third straight Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference title and were nationally ranked last season but lost five seniors and now have a young, inexperienced squad. Rodriguez, the lone senior, says this season is a chance to prove Sidwell can still succeed as a group.

So far, the newcomers have lived up to the program’s past dominance, starting the year 3-0.

— Aaron Credeur

