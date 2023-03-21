After honoring Alex Ovechkin, Caps blow three-goal lead, lose in overtime

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every Washington Capitals player donned a No. 8 sweater during warmups to honor their captain before Tuesday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but only one could wear it once the puck dropped. Alex Ovechkin has risen to the moment on nights like this, when he was showered with gifts in a ceremony that celebrated his place as the NHL’s No. 2 goal scorer of all time, so he throttled down the right side of the ice on an early shift and positioned himself for another milestone.

Ovechkin slung the puck across the crease to center Dylan Strome, but when a Blue Jackets defenseman inadvertently knocked the puck into the net, the game’s first goal belonged to the night’s guest of honor. But the parade didn’t reach the end of a wild 7-6 overtime loss for the Capitals, who blew an early three-goal lead and a late two-goal lead in stunning fashion, letting the Blue Jackets tie it in the final minute of regulation and then win it at 2:43 of overtime on a goal by Jack Roslovic.

It was a shocking meltdown, especially considering it came against the league’s worst team and on a night meant to celebrate Ovechkin. His early goal was No. 820 in his career, leaving him 74 behind Wayne Gretzky’s record. But it also marked the 13th time Ovechkin had scored at least 40 goals in a season, which moved him past Gretzky for the most ever.

After the festivities seemed to galvanize the Capitals early — they scored three times in the first 16 minutes and five times in the first 40 — they were porous on the back end and could not put the woeful Blue Jackets away.

Washington entered the night as an afterthought in the Eastern Conference wild-card chase, sitting seven points behind the New York Islanders and six behind the Florida Panthers, the teams that hold the last two playoff spots.

But keeping a competitive team around Ovechkin and supporting the 37-year-old in his chase of Gretzky over the next several seasons remain priorities for an organization in transition, and the Capitals delivered in the opening minutes Tuesday, at least. Earlier in the day, Coach Peter Laviolette had promised a better first period after his team had surrendered the first goal in five straight games — “We’re going to have a better start; write it down,” he said — and he didn’t have to eat his words after Ovechkin scored 5:12 in and T.J. Oshie made it 2-0 at 8:10. By the time Conor Sheary snapped a 21-game goal drought, Washington had a 3-0 lead.

The Blue Jackets pulled within one after goals by Eric Robinson and Adam Boqvist, the second of which came at 6:57 of the second period and stirred the Capitals from their slumber. Washington responded with a goal by Sonny Milano off a nifty feed from Nicklas Backstrom, and after Columbus again trimmed the lead when Roslovic beat Washington goaltender Charlie Lindgren (32 saves) on the power play, Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen snapped a shot past Blue Jackets goalie Daniil Tarasov (31 saves) with seven seconds left in the period to make it 5-3.

After Boqvist scored his second of the night at 6:37 of the third period, Columbus tied it at 5 on an Emil Bemstrom goal at 8:35. After Jensen, back in the lineup after missing two games with an upper-body injury, responded with his second goal, on an impressive rush, to give his team a 6-5 lead at 15:24, the Blue Jackets tied it at 19:13 when Boone Jenner hit a wide-open net after a centering feed deflected off defenseman Rasmus Sandin.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Carlson is close

Defenseman John Carlson, still recovering from a head injury suffered in late December, is close to returning to the lineup. He has been a full participant in team workouts the past two days, shedding the blue noncontact sweater for a normal white jersey, suggesting he could be ready at some point this week — possibly for Thursday’s home game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Kuemper, van Riemsdyk out

For the second straight game, goaltender Darcy Kuemper did not suit up because of an upper-body injury. Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk also sat out; his wife was expected to give birth to the couple’s first child soon.

