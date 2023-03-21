With the ‘best fan base in the XFL,’ the Defenders feel right at home

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before every D.C. Defenders home game, cornerback KJ Sails heads to midfield with a microphone in hand. He’s a hype man, a role bestowed upon him by teammates and coaches. “What up?” Sails screams. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “D.C.!” the fans reply. “What do we do?” Sails asks. “Defend!” the fans yell back. “I’ve never been a part of something like this,” Sails said earlier this month. “… I’ve been a part of many teams, and this is by far the best fan base that I’ve ever had the chance to play for.”

In 2020, the Defenders finished a pandemic-shortened five-game season on top of the XFL East, with a 3-2 record. All three of their victories came at Audi Field, their intimate, 20,000-seat venue. And after five games this season, the Defenders are 5-0, with some help from their raucous fans.

“They’re our 12th man for sure,” Sails said. “They definitely affect the game. Sometimes we can’t even hear ourselves talk. I know the opposing players on the other team, they feel it.”

Advertisement

“You score a touchdown, get a big play, they’re electric,” Defenders Coach Reggie Barlow said. “They’re wild. They’re loud. They’re cheering.”

The crowd at Defenders games has become known for the beer snake, a collection of plastic cups stacked from the bottom to the top of Audi Field’s north end zone.

In D.C.’s Week 1 victory over the Seattle Sea Dragons, security continuously confiscated any stack of cups that began to resemble a beer snake. Fans retaliated by throwing the lemons served in other alcoholic beverages onto the field. The lemons soon became a rallying cry; many fans and players replied to the team’s social media posts with lemon emoji.

Starting with the second home game, beverages no longer contained lemons, but fans returned to the stadium with lemon shirts, hats, signs — and somehow actual lemons, too. (Despite the ban on lemons, the team announced before Week 3 that the beer snake could return, in conjunction with a code of conduct.)

After Battlehawks tight end Jake Sutherland’s third-quarter touchdown reception, a fan threw a lemon onto the field, prompting another St. Louis player in the huddle to hurl the fruit back into the stands in frustration.

Advertisement

“I’ve talked to many players on other teams, and they … actually feel it, like ‘These people are really throwing lemons at us. What is going on?’” Sails said. “It throws them off.”

New Jersey native Altice Williams said the Battlehawks matchup was his first time at a Defenders game, and he was “blown away” by the experience. The atmosphere prompted him to return for D.C.’s Week 4 victory over the Vegas Vipers and bring his girlfriend Brianne Pitts, of Baltimore, to her first game.

“I’ve been to an NFL game. I’ve been to NBA games. I’ve been to NHL games. I did not enjoy myself like I did [at the Battlehawks game] at any of those events,” Williams said before the Week 4 game against the Vipers.

The Defenders average more than 13,000 fans per game, which ranks third among the eight teams in the XFL but is down slightly from their average of more than 16,000 fans in 2020. The team has played two Sunday night games and just once in the afternoon; that game, in Week 3 against St. Louis, brought in 16,212 fans, about 1,000 less than the Wizards’ average attendance and around 2,000 less than the Capitals’.

Advertisement

Brent Whelan, of Manassas, Va., goes by the moniker “Doug Defender” at games and wears makeshift medieval garb with a silver wig and red cape bearing his character name. He also attended Defenders games 2020 and says there are a multitude of reasons the XFL appeals to local fans.

“It’s $20 a ticket, you’re near the Metro, you’re [near] Downtown D.C. It’s a smaller stadium, you’ve got a younger fan base,” Whelan said before the Week 4 game. “… I think it’s just a better environment [than Washington Commanders games], and the product that [the Commanders have], it’s not where it should be.”

The opportunity to embrace a fresh fan experience is appealing to many who claim the Commanders as their NFL team but have grown frustrated with team owner Daniel Snyder over the years. In 2020, one fan brought a “SELL THE TEAM DAN” banner to Audi Field. This year, with Snyder exploring a sale of the franchise, fans have made their feelings clear through expletive-laden chants about Snyder at the past two Defenders home games.

“On the sideline, we were like, ‘Are they really saying this?’” Sails said. “We were all kind of shocked. We were like, ‘Bro, we have to have the best fan base in the XFL. We have to.’”

GiftOutline Gift Article