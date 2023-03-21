Soccer state champ Yorktown challenges itself; a softball superstar gets more dominant

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Yorktown Patriots don’t often lose. The Arlington program has won two of the last three Class 6 titles and dropped a total of three matches in that span. That record does not stem from an easy schedule. Coach Hannah Davis likes to test her team early in the year, and this spring it started out with back-to-back matches against Class 6 powers South County and Oakton.

“I like having those types of matches early because it tests the team, it maybe brings a few egos down a bit and it shows us where the holes are,” Davis said.

The Patriots beat the Stallions, 3-0, to open the year but it was a loss against the Cougars that really taught them about themselves.

After a scoreless first half, the match turned shortly after the break as Yorktown’s goalie was shown a straight red card. The team’s backup keeper is hurt, so the Patriots put a field player in the net and steeled themselves for a half-hour.

“It was really interesting to watch,” Davis said. “The girls were shocked and then they were frustrated and angry. But it was still a 0-0 game at that point, so we switched our formation and they put together the best 20 minutes of soccer I’ve seen from them this year. It was so cool to see the way they rallied.”

The adversity didn’t stop there. The Patriots created several shorthanded goal-scoring opportunities but couldn’t get on the board. With less than two minutes remaining, Yorktown conceded a goal and fell, 1-0.

“It would have been awesome to come out with a tie,” Davis said. “But regardless, a match like that builds so much character. I want them to face challenges and feel what it’s like to lose early in the season. We can use that.”

— Michael Errigo

Softball

Katie Kutz has started as the pitcher in each of O’Connell’s first three games this season. As of Monday, she has yet to allow a hit.

The senior ace, who took home All-Met Player of the Year honors last season, has found a new level to her game in her final season for the Knights, Coach Suzy Willemssen said.

Kutz threw no-hitters in her first two outings — a 19-0 win over John Paul the Great and a 9-0 win over Central Virginia HomeSchool — before downing three more batters in one inning against Halifax Academy later that day. She also smacked two home runs in the Knights’ season-opener and is 11 for 14 at the plate.

“Nothing with Katie surprises me.” Willemssen said.

Willemssen lauded Kutz’s attention to detail throughout this past offseason, a focus that has helped the pitcher as she hopes to improve on a 235-strikeout performance from last season. Kutz’s dominance last year resulted in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association titles for O’Connell.

Kutz is focused on tailoring her game for the collegiate level, Willemssen said, as she prepares to make the leap to Oklahoma State in the fall.

“What she invests to become her best and be there for her teammates is just phenomenal, and she’s kicked it up even another notch,” Willemssen said.

— Noah Ferguson

Lacrosse

Glenelg always enters the season with expectations of contending for a Maryland 2A state title. Its skills warrant that ambition — the five-time champs won three straight between 2016 and 2018.

But Coach Alex Pagnotta knows his team’s abilities alone won’t be enough. The last two seasons, when previously undefeated squads lost to Century in the playoffs, have shown that.

“It’s not just about talent … we missed out on some of that luck last year and the year before,” he said. “ … Things just didn’t fall our way.”

The Gladiators graduated 14 players and enter this season with a smaller senior class. The youth creates uncertainty. Pagnotta called Glenelg a group that “could evolve to be a very, very good team.”

Despite having strong pieces, the Gladiators are not there just yet. They’re trying to find small wins along the way to spark the evolution Pagnotta described.

Glenelg’s four preseason scrimmages showed the team’s early flaws but also its capacity for growth.

The Gladiators clustered around the eight-meter mark in the first two, showing the poor spacing that often comes due to inexperience, Pagnotta said. But those issues lessened as the games went on and as they learned from film and practice.

“It’s a work in progress; it’s a huge jigsaw puzzle this year but the pieces are there,” Pagnotta said. “It’ll be exciting to see what happens with this team when it’s all said and done.”

— Varun Shankar

Track and field

The Washington metropolitan area boasts some of the country’s best track and field athletes — “as much talent as Florida, California.” DeMatha Coach Buddy Crutchfield said. As a new season begins, here are some names to watch.

In Maryland, the Northern and Severna Park boys look to stay competitive after winning indoor state titles. Oakland Mills is looking for its fifth boys’ title and third girls’ championship in the last two years, with the girls being led by senior hurdler Oluwasemilore Olakunle.

In D.C., McKinley Tech sprinter Ayotunde Eijiko could be a force on the boys’ side, while and Dunbar jumper Kymia Bridgett is a standout for the girls. Both schools won indoor titles and have deep rosters.

As for private schools, Archbishop Carroll, which has sprinter Nyckoles Harbor and long jumper Drew Dillard, and St. John’s (Meredith Gotzman, distance runner) will to battle for top position; Bullis has standouts in freshman Quincy Wilson, a national champion, and Myla Greene. St. Andrew’s senior Tinoda Matsatsa also won nationals in the 800 meters.

The West Springfield boys won a competitive Virginia Class 6 meet. South County and Robinson are another strong pair of teams, and Virginia also has several top pole vaulters.

“The DMV has some of the nation’s best competition,” said Shane King, a Maryland state champion sprinter for Oakland Mills. “I didn’t become the sprinter I am today because the competition I run against is light during the season.”

— Ian Decker

