Tuesday's Transactions

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BASEBALL Major League Baseball Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight American League HOUSTON ASTROS - Optioned LHP Matt Gage to Sugar Land (PCL). Reassigned RHP Devin Conn, OF Marty Costes and C C.J. Stubbs to minor league camp. National League COLORADO ROCKIES - Reassigned C Drew Romo and OF Zac Veen to minor league camp. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS - Optioned RHP Dakota Hudson and LHP Matthew Liberatore to Memphis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS - Optioned OF Stone Garrett and LHP Jose Ferrer to Rochester (IL). Reassigned INF Leonel Valera to minor league camp.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS - Signed OT David Quessenberry.

CLEVELAND BROWNS - Signed LB Matthew Adams and CB Mike Ford.

DALLAS COWBOYS - Signed OL Chuma Edoga to a one-year contract. Re-signed RB Rico Dowdle. Signed RB Ronald Jones.

HOUSTON TEXANS - Signed C Michael Deiter to a one-year contract.

Advertisement

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS - Signed WR Isaiah McKenzie.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS - Re-signed DT Derrick Nnadi.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS - Waived WR Thomas Hennigan. Signed DL Jonathan Bullard. Named Imarjaye Albury defensive assistant, Thad Bogardus assistant inside linebackers coach, Dalmin Gibson assistant special teams coach, Pat Hill assistant defensive line coach and Michael Hutchings assistant defensive backs coach.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES - Signed LB Nicholas Morrow.

TENNESSEE TITANS - Named Tom Quinn and Anthony Levine special teams assistants and Matt Jones offensive line assistant.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES - Recalled D Michael Kesselring from Tucson (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Remi Poirier from Texas (AHL). Reassigned G Matt Murray to Texas.

DENVER BRONCOS - Signed P Riley Dixon.

DETROIT RED WINGS - Recalled F Matt Luff from Grand Rapids (AHL).

Advertisement

MONTREAL CANADIENS - Activated RW Brendan Gallagher from injured reserve. Loaned C Anthony Richard to Laval (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS - Reassigned C Reece Newkirk from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS - Reassigned G Joseph Woll to Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS - Reassigned G Clay Stevenson from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS - Signed D Christian Krygier and F Jacob Pivonka to amateur tryout contracts (ATO).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS - Acquired C Mark Senden.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA - Signed F Nathan Burke.

TORONTO MARLIES - Acquired LW Dmitry Ovchinnikov.

UTICA COMETS - Released C Patrick Grasso from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Acquired G Mike Robinson. Returned G Jake Theut to Adirondack (ECHL). Recalled F Xavier Parent from Adirondack.

Advertisement

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES GALAXY - Acquired a 2023 international roster slot from Seattle in exchange for $150,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Acquired D Julian Aude from Atletico Lanus (Argentine Primera Division), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

PHILADELPHIA UNION - Signed D Jakob Glesnes to a two-year contract.

MLS Next Pro

NEW YORK RED BULLS II - Signed M Dylan Sullivan.

COLLEGE

RUTGERS - Named Britni Jaskot director of volleyball operations.

GiftOutline Gift Article